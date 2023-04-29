Gimbe: “Scientific evidence and common sense prevail in Schillaci’s ordinance”

28 APR – “On the obligation to wear masks in the hospital – he says Nino Cartabellotta President of the GIMBE Foundation – scientific evidence and common sense prevail in the end. In fact, compared to yesterday’s press releases, Minister Schillaci’s ordinance confirms the obligation for workers, users and visitors in all hospital wards with frail, elderly or immunosuppressed patients, especially if with a high intensity of care. The ordinance leaves the responsibility of identifying the departments at risk to the Health Departments of the hospitals, as well as the decision to extend the obligation to other departments and waiting rooms. In other words, the only hospital areas where no obligation can be foreseen are the connective areas and the areas outside the hospital wards”.

“Obviously – continues the President – the obligation to wear a mask for workers, users and visitors of all social-health and social-welfare structures is confirmed, given the greater risk of contagion due to age and frailty of patients assisted in long-term care facilities, RSA, hospices, rehabilitation and residential facilities for the elderly”.

As far as outpatient clinics are concerned, the decision is left to the discretion of general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice. “A questionable decision – comments the President – because the variability of the approaches risks disorienting the assisted to the point of influencing their practical choices: for example, keeping or refusing their family doctor depending on whether or not they have the obligation to wear a mask in their clinic”.

“Finally – concludes Cartabellotta – the decision on the execution of a diagnostic swab for SARS-CoV-2 infection for access to the emergency rooms is left to the discretion of the Regions and Health Authorities: a “Pilates” decision which will inevitably be conditioned by the responsibilities health and the precautionary principle”.

April 28, 2023

© breaking latest news