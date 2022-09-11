Great concern for Gina Lollobrigida, who in the past few hours was rushed to hospital following a small domestic accident. The actress, according to what has been leaked so far, would have fallen at home and reported a fracture in the femur. Now will have to undergo surgeryso it will need a long rest period.

Gina Lollobrigida, the accident and hospitalization

Very talented actress, Gina Lollobrigida is one of the latest divas of Italian cinema, a timeless woman. Loved by fans, in the past few hours had a domestic accident which has aroused the immediate concern of all those who love her. According to the first information received by the press, the actress reported a displaced fracture of the femur following a fall in her house. Her lawyer broke the silence, revealing some more details: “She’s fine, I heard her last night and you were watching a movie ”.

The Lollobrigida is currently admitted to a Roman hospital, where she is waiting for doctors to submit her to an operation that is considered routine. The operation will be performed on Monday 12 September: apparently, her health conditions would not cause particular concerns, so much so that the experts did not oppose the operation despite the actress’s age and her previous heart problems. Gina just turned 95and has long been at the center of a bitter legal case brought by his son, Andrea Mirko Skofic.

“Life is mine and I decide what to do” – said the actress some time ago, on the occasion of a long interview with Sunday In. Her son, according to what she herself had revealed, would have tried to steal from her that freedom for which she has always fought so hard, heavily accusing her mother’s secretary, Andrea Piazzolla. But it seems that it is the latter, to which Lollobrigida is linked by deep affection, to be at his bedside in this difficult moment, waiting for the operation on the femur.

Gina Lollobrigida, her incredible strength

Even if now gone from the scene for a long time, Gina Lollobrigida remains one of the greatest actresses of Italian cinema. Just a few months ago she was awarded the Silver Ribbon for her career, which is added to the David di Donatello obtained in 2016 in recognition of her many years of work and her unforgettable roles. Although time continues to pass, however, Lollobrigida did not want to withdraw from public life. And in the past few weeks, shortly after celebrating her 95th birthday, she has revealed that she is ready to go into politics.

He had already done so in 1999, running for the European Parliament, while this time he decided to join the Sovereign and Popular Italy list, in view of the upcoming political elections. “I proposed it, and it must not seem anomalous because Lollobrigida, no matter what some judicial measures that we contest, are perfectly lucid. She willingly accepted ”- explained Antonio Ingroia, the actress’s personal lawyer. But the sudden fall of which she was a victim and hospitalization could stop his political run. Her courage and his incredible strength, however, will never leave her.