Healthy image – what is it? Winter is just around the corner, the corona pandemic still has us firmly in its grip. Many people now want to arm themselves against infections. Ginger is considered to strengthen the immune system, so the range of ginger shots is correspondingly large – small bottles with juice mixtures containing ginger. Some of them are advertised with promising advertising slogans such as “immune power for your day” or “support your immune system”. What is it? What makes these trend drinks special? Do the small shots have a big impact?

Ginger shots in the test: prices from around 6 to 80 euros per liter We tested 19 ginger shots for their levels of the pungent substances typical of ginger and vitamin C. We also tasted them. In the test: shots from retail brands such as Lidl and Rewe, from drugstores such as Rossmann and dm, from classic juice suppliers such as Voelkel and Rabenhorst, and from start-ups such as Kraftling and Kloster Kitchen. The price range is huge: it ranges from 5.60 to 78.50 euros per liter.

From clearly spicy to rather mild In addition to essential oil, ginger contains various pungent substances such as gingerols and shogaols, which are responsible for the typically hot taste. Our analysis showed that the pungent content in the shots differed significantly. The following tends to apply: the more pungent ingredients, the more intensively it tastes like ginger and the hotter the drink. Shots with a low pungent content taste rather mild. And: A high pungent content indicates that not only a comparatively large amount of ginger was used in the shots, but also fresh ginger. Because ginger loses its sharpness during storage and processing. How shots are made also affects the level of pungent substances.





A lot of ginger doesn’t mean a lot of spiciness The pungent content is not mentioned on the products. The labels only indicate the amount of ginger in the drink. The shots in the test consist of around 10 to 34 percent ginger juice or pieces, the rest is mostly fruit juice. However, our analysis results show that a lot of ginger does not bring many pungent substances per se. According to the list of ingredients, the Bangs shot has the highest ginger content in the test, but its pungent content is only in the middle. It doesn’t taste spicy either. According to the provider’s website, the shot is pasteurized. This heating to preserve the shot could be a reason for the comparatively low pungent content. With a liter price of 29.80 euros, it is one of the more expensive in the test.

Rewe’s ginger shot has the most spicy ingredients. It also tastes most intensely of ginger. This shot was not heated. A liter costs around 16 euros.

The shots with the least ginger also contain comparatively few pungent substances. Our advice Finished ginger shots that have been cold-pressed and not heated usually contain a lot of pungent substances, have a fresh note of ginger and taste distinctly hot – like the shot from rewe for 15.90 per liter. It also brings a lot of added vitamin C. The organic ginger shot from Always organic with 5.60 euros per liter. It convinces with its taste and delivers several shots in one large bottle. If you drink ginger shots often, it's best to make them yourself (see our recipe for ginger turmeric shot). This saves money and waste. Fresh ginger also provides most of the ingredients.

Homemade ginger shots deliver more pungency In the laboratory, we compared the pungent content of the finished shots with four fresh, homemade shots. Each fresh shot was 20 percent ginger. We used tubers from different countries. The result: Only the three cold-pressed shots from Rewe, Kraftling and Kale and Me contain as many hot ingredients as the self-prepared ones. On average, however, the homemade shots contain almost a third more pungent substances than the six non-heated ready-made shots – and even twice as many as the other shots in the test that were heated according to our analysis.

Fresh ginger tea is less pungent than shots In addition, we also freshly brewed a ginger tea. In terms of pungent content, it is significantly behind the shots because we only sliced ​​the ginger for the tea, as is customary. This means that fewer ingredients go into the infusion than if the ginger is finely chopped as for shots.

Unclear: How healthy ginger shots are And how healthy is it now? Ginger shots are food, not medicine. We have no studies on the health effects of the shots. The ginger root itself is also used in the form of medicines. As a medicinal drug, ginger relieves symptoms of motion sickness and mild gastrointestinal complaints (What ginger does for health), there is evidence of this. But: “The fact that ginger protects against a cold or even prevents it has not been investigated in any scientific study on humans,” says Matthias Melzig, Professor of Pharmaceutical Biology at the Free University of Berlin.

Evidence of effectiveness of ginger in laboratory studies After all, laboratory studies would show that the medicinal drug ginger has antiviral, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. “All in all, the data that is available make it appear possible that the immune system can be positively influenced,” says Melzig. The pungent substances in particular are anti-inflammatory, while the essential oil of fresh ginger is responsible for antiviral effects. Melzig therefore recommends giving preference to fresh ginger preparations over finished products. Less of the volatile essential oil is to be expected in shots that have been heated during manufacture. This also applies to the pungent substances, as our test shows. Tipp: Ginger shots are quick and easy to make yourself. Try our recipe for a ginger turmeric shot.

Vitamin C in ginger shots: effect on the immune system It has been scientifically proven that vitamin C supports the immune system. Some shots bring a lot of it, as our analyzes show. Three products in the test advertised with the health-related statement "Vitamin C contributes to the normal functioning of the immune system" – which is permitted. This also includes the shot of Kale and Me. This is misleading: Vitamin C was not detectable in this shot. True Fruits, on the other hand, delivers too much of a good thing: With a 60-milliliter portion, adults consume more vitamin C than they need on a daily basis.

Ginger brings little vitamin C The vitamin C in the shots comes either from ingredients like acerola, camu camu (berry fruit) and sea buckthorn or from the antioxidant ascorbic acid. Ginger itself does not bring much vitamin C: 100 grams only provide 5 milligrams. For comparison: oranges contain 45 milligrams of vitamin C per 100 grams. Seven shots in the test were proven to contain no vitamin C. Tipp: Nobody has to buy expensive ginger shots because of vitamin C. One red pepper a day, for example, is enough to cover the daily requirement. Most people are well supplied with the vitamin. The body doesn't store it. It excretes excess vitamin C.

Some shots contain more sugar than cola The ginger shots in the test are mostly based on apple juice, two on orange juice. This is important for the taste, pure ginger juice is very hot. It is therefore usually not recommended for pure consumption. The fruit juice brings the fruit’s own sugar with it. Depending on the composition, the sugar content of a shot can be higher than in cola. True Fruits and Kloster Kitchen have by far the sweetest shots – the main ingredient at Kloster Kitchen is water. Both add agave syrup to their shot. Tipp: Want a change? Six products were convincing in our smoothie test – three made from fruit and three made from fruit and vegetables. On average, however, the finished smoothies contain more sugar than the finished ginger shots.