Home » Giorgetti, on the third installment of the Pnrr it’s a matter of hours
Health

Giorgetti, on the third installment of the Pnrr it’s a matter of hours

by admin

On the payment of the third installment of the Pnrr to Italy “it’s a matter of hours, but I think that the situation is defined. From the information I have, the situation is defined and therefore we are absolutely optimistic”. Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on the sidelines of the informal Ecofin meeting in Stockholm.

Italy’s “counter-proposal” on the reform of the Stability Pact is “to consider investment expenditures, in particular those eligible for the purposes of the Pnnr, and defense expenditures, for example those relating to Ukraine, in a different way to the others”. Minister Giorgetti said this in relation to the confrontation this morning with his German counterpart Christian Lindner. “You cannot put a country before the prospect of choosing whether to help Ukraine or break the rules of the Stability Pact, it seems to me absurd”.

“The Mes is one part, not the only one, with respect to various situations that are still under discussion on which we too have our requests, for example the banking union”. This is how Minister Giorgetti replies on the sidelines of Ecofin to those who ask him about the EU requests to ratify the Mes. With respect to the position of those who ask that Italy first ratify and then proceed to negotiate on something else, “we have another”: “We need to start discussing everything”.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  7GB/s extremely fast, upgraded E18 controller KLEVV CRAS C920 Gen4 2TB M.2 SSD-HKEPC Hardware

You may also like

New national vaccination prevention plan

“May it be a day of peace”

Ukraine, the EU wants to buy blocked grain...

Adnan’s life is endangered by a fire

Vitamin E: what it is, what it is...

Ranking of the most beautiful beaches in Italy...

diplomacy «plan B» (if Putin’s Kirill falls) –...

Corona warning app no ​​longer warns

Dukan, you lose weight quickly but it’s a...

The handshake between La Russa and the judge...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy