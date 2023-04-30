Giorgetti, on the third installment of the Pnrr it’s a matter of hours

On the payment of the third installment of the Pnrr to Italy “it’s a matter of hours, but I think that the situation is defined. From the information I have, the situation is defined and therefore we are absolutely optimistic”. Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on the sidelines of the informal Ecofin meeting in Stockholm.

Italy’s “counter-proposal” on the reform of the Stability Pact is “to consider investment expenditures, in particular those eligible for the purposes of the Pnnr, and defense expenditures, for example those relating to Ukraine, in a different way to the others”. Minister Giorgetti said this in relation to the confrontation this morning with his German counterpart Christian Lindner. “You cannot put a country before the prospect of choosing whether to help Ukraine or break the rules of the Stability Pact, it seems to me absurd”.

“The Mes is one part, not the only one, with respect to various situations that are still under discussion on which we too have our requests, for example the banking union”. This is how Minister Giorgetti replies on the sidelines of Ecofin to those who ask him about the EU requests to ratify the Mes. With respect to the position of those who ask that Italy first ratify and then proceed to negotiate on something else, “we have another”: “We need to start discussing everything”.

Read the full article on ANSA.it