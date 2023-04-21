Giorgetti: soon a new wedge cut for low-middle incomes. Upb: in the Def many covers difficult to find

Italia The Minister of Economy: for some the reduction could be two points, the effort in 2023 will be significant

A new cut of the wedge «in a few days, if Parliament has the good heart to approve the resolution that allows us to do so. All the resources that are available are intended for employees with medium-low incomes. We have done it in the budget law, we will do it now, I believe by April to the beginning of May and if there are other availability we will do it in the future too ». The Economy Minister said so Giancarlo Giorgetti. To those who asked him if it will be an additional point, he replied: «Why a point? We’ll see, let’s calculate well, maybe even two for someone ».

Upb: many covers appear difficult to find

Meanwhile, the president of the Upb Lilia Cavallari in a hearing with the Budget commissions of the House and Senate on the Def underlines that “overall, substantial hedging resources would appear to be necessary which appear difficult to find, after the recovery period of the recent past, maintaining the current levels provision of services and social policies”. Cavallari indicated, among other things, that on contract renewals there is a “strong risk of significant increases” and that measures such as the one on pensions “could require additional resources, for which adequate financial coverage must be identified”.

Bank of Italy: benefit of 200 euros from contribution relief

The Bank of Italy has estimated that the “temporary reduction in social security contributions payable by workers with medium-low incomes introduced by the latest budget law”, explained Sergio Nicoletti Altimari, head of the via Nazional Department, in the hearing on the Def, ” under the assumptions of unchanged application thresholds already in force and the start of new reliefs from next May” would lead to an increase in disposable income of just under 200 euros on average per year”.

Giorgetti: the cut in 2023 will be significant

Speaking of cutting the wedge in the hearing on the Def, Giorgetti underlined: “As regards myself but also the government, this measure will also be a priority in the future”. The Economy Minister said that he “totally” shares the concerns about the fact that it is not a one-off measure: “When the effort made in 2023 is objectively evaluated, in this respect, I think it is something significant and not i 15 euros mentioned by the Bank of Italy, which I have the utmost respect for but which I promise to check the sources for,” he pointed out.

