Giorgia and Damiano’s lover, Asia Argento’s catchphrase, Pierpaolo Petrelli and the other Giulia

Gossip and summer, a perfect combination (at least for lovers of the genre). From Giorgia Soleri versus Martina Taglienti to Asia Argento paired with Drusilla Foer up to the deeds of Victoria De Angelis and Pierpaolo Pretelli, this week there’s something for all tastes.

Damiano, Giorgia and the other (Martina)

Let’s start with the most discussed gossip of the moment: the farewell between Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri. After the publication of the video, in which the leader of the Maneskin is seen kissing a stranger in a club in Formentera, the Roman hastened to clarify: “ No horns, we had broken up with Giorgia for a few days “. And just a few days later he got caught making out with his school friend Martina Taglienti. But social networks do not forgive and the evidence of Damiano’s long-standing interest in the 22-year-old model has arrived in the dock. “The affair had been around for some time”, ruled a fan on Instagram and looking closely at the photo, which has been circulating on the net for hours, the only one who hadn’t noticed it would have been Giorgia Soleri. In the shot Martina and Giorgia are immortalized in backstage of a Maneskin concert, one of many in which the two girls would have participated together. They are smiling and seem like friends. Are you able to see that Damiano kept his foot in two stirrups?

New flame for the Maneskin bassist

Among people who go and people who come, there is also the new flame of Victoria De Angelis. In Formentera the Maneskin are having a great time after the efforts of the world tour and the bassist of the group hasn’t missed the opportunity to show herself together with her new girlfriend. The kisses, caresses and hugs on the yacht (rented by the band to revel with friends) between Victoria and Luna (this is the name of his new flame) were immortalized by the lenses of the paparazzi of the weekly Chi, which dedicated a front page call to the service. Love has just blossomed and the couple is not hiding, not even on social networks where there is no shortage of daring shots.

Pierpaolo Pretelli and Giulia (not Salemi)

There is another Giulia alongside Pierpaolo Pretelli, indeed in the bathroom next door. To reveal the possible altar between Julia Accardi and Salemi’s boyfriend was the influencer, who shared a singular shot on his Instagram page. You pass the influencer pose navigated in the bath of a club in Formentera, but what the fans saw near her unleashed all hell: Pierpaolo intent on fulfilling a physiological need. What were they doing together in the boys’ bathroom? She was covered in insults by the Prelemi fan base and promptly removed the photo, denying the denial. He doesn’t speak. But if there is nothing, what was the need to delete the photo? Cat cats us.

What are Asia Argento and Drusilla Foer doing together?

Now everyone rides the wave of summer catchphrases to raise two pennies. You don’t need to be a singer to put down a text and a melody, Asia Argento and Drusilla Foer must have thought, who came out with a song whose title says it all: “I want more“. There is very little song (just the music in the background) and the lyrics appear more like a theatrical pièce, but maybe they make a bang.