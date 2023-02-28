Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

A little girl with one rare diseasethe pandas syndromewrote a letter to the premier Giorgia Meloni. In the letter, published by the newspaper “La Gazzetta di Parma”, the 12-year-old asks for help to “make known” her pathology. The little one, who is called Nicole, together with her parents, will be received tomorrow at Palazzo Chigi by the Prime Minister.

Meloni, Nicole’s letter: the girl suffering from Pandas syndrome

«Dear President Giorgia Meloni – reads the letter addressed to Meloni – February 28 is the day of rare diseases, it is the day in which I sit down and write a letter. I never do it willingly but it is a duty that I have to do at the age of only 12 to make my disease, Pandas syndrome, which has changed my life, known”.

“My parents – Nicole writes – always say that to heal you need to know, because you can’t cure something you don’t know and then President help me make my disease known during the day of rare diseases, talk about us”.

«Next year I would like to no longer write to anyone and be Nicole not Pandas but Nicole. This would mean that there will be someone else to help the children, an adult who can take care of helping them heal and I know it can be you – concludes Nicole – because you are a mother, you are strong and courageous ».

What is Pandas Syndrome

The term PANDAS is an English acronym which stands for «Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections», or «Pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections». The Bambino Gesù children’s hospital in Rome describes it as «the sudden onset of tics and obsessive-compulsive disorders which may recede and recur». Diagnosis and treatment are still controversial.

It affects children and adolescents following a group A beta haemolytic streptococcus infection. Patients suddenly find themselves forced to deal with a series of neuro-psychiatric symptoms, even disabling ones. Often, the diagnosis comes many years late, because the symptoms would be confused and mistaken for age-related behavior.

