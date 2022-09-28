Home Health Giorgia Meloni in the gym after the victory, the video message with the personal trainer
Giorgia Meloni in the gym after the victory, the video message with the personal trainer

Giorgia Meloni in the gym after the victory, the video message with the personal trainer

After a night marked by news that confirmed her victory in the political elections and a morning marked by emotion for the triumph of her party, Giorgia Meloni took some time in the gym to release the tension accumulated in recent weeks.

Personal trainer Fabrizio Iacorossi, owner of the Roman gym XCross Roma Training, shared the beginning of the fitness session on social media: “Today is Monday and we train and let off steam a little, we lower the tension a bit” he says in the video, flanked by the future premier who appears serene and smiling behind him: “We are preparing for many things …” adds Meloni before blowing a kiss to the followers.

Giorgia Meloni, the message received by her daughter after the victory

Even in the hours immediately following the certainty of his political victory, social media were the vehicle with which the leader of the Brothers of Italy kept a direct line with users. Her thanks to her supporters for the result achieved, but also a decidedly more private aspect of her life was shared on Instagram the day after September 25, with the photo of her message written by her daughter Ginevra for celebrate the finish line. “Dear Mommy, I’m so happy you won. I love you so much” reads the sheet of paper published by the leader of the Brothers of Italy who placed only a heart next to the photo of the handwritten card of the little girl, born of love for partner Andrea Giambruno in 2016.

