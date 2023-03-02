Nicole suffers from Pandas syndrome, a very rare and unrecognized neuropsychiatric disorder in Italy

Nicole she is 12 years old and suffers from an illness that has even pushed her to write and meet the premier Giorgia Meloni to ask her to be helped to heal. Nicole suffers from pandas syndromeand very rare neuropsychiatric disorder e not recognized in Italy. A very difficult syndrome to diagnose and on which many hypotheses have been developed, all yet to be proven. With the term PANDAS, an English acronym that stands for Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infectionsrefers to a series of autoimmune pediatric neuropsychiatric disorders associated with Streptococcal infections, especially from group A beta-hemolytic Streptococcus (GBA – Streptococcus pyogenes).

Symptoms are the acute onset of tics and/or obsessive-compulsive symptoms which may be accompanied by:

mood swings;

separation anxiety;

sleep disorders (difficulty falling asleep, night awakenings, enuresis);

easy irritability, excess movement (hyperkinesia);

worsening of school performance;

difficulty in writing.

“But the association of this syndrome with streptococcal infections is only a suggestion”, explains the professor Stephen Vicari full professor of Child Neuropsychiatry at the Catholic University and primary at the Bambino Gesù in Rome. “For example, the blood tests that are available at the moment cannot confirm this type of diseasethere is no index that allows us to diagnose pandas”.

We consider that antibiotic therapy for the treatment of the infection in progress from GAB (see above, ed) represents the main cure. But taking long courses of antibiotic therapy is not considered effective and it lacks scientific soundness in addressing those neuropsychiatric symptoms. Precisely this series of diagnostic and therapeutic difficulties has meant that the concept of Pandas syndrome has been modified over time by first formulating a new, more inclusive disease condition called PANS, an acronym which stands for Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome, or Acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome in childhood. The diagnostic criteria range from sudden and dramatic onset of obsessive-compulsive disorder or eating disorder of a restrictive type and the presence of other symptoms such as anxiety, emotional imbalance. Dai Pans finally came to coin the acronym CANS, from the English Childhood Acute Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (Acute onset neuropsychiatric syndrome of childhood). Proposing as criteria for the diagnosis, first of all the presence of obsessive-compulsive disorders and, secondly, the onset of anxiety, psychosis, developmental regression, hypersensitivity to sensory stimuli, emotional lability, tics, etc. In short, we are faced with a jumble of phenomena that pose many objective difficulties even if only to define whether we are dealing with a specific pathology. “I insist on emphasizing how difficult it is to accept as an entity of illness what arises as a suggestion”continues Vicari, “but it is good to talk about it because many paediatricians or neuropsychiatrists follow this suggestion which, at present, has no scientific evidence”.

What to do then, in front of a child who presents tics or other dysfunctional behaviors? “These symptoms actually represent a neuropsychiatric disorder. And in these cases it is necessary to first contact the treating pediatrician, and then orient oneself on the treatment of a child neuropsychiatry specialist, with proven experience, as in the qualified regional reference centers that follow the official health guidelines. Many parents are horrified by the prescription of drugs to treat tics, but it would be worse to follow an antibiotic treatment. Furthermore, in the forms of tics which are not disabling and which can be transient and of recent onset, one can have a wait-and-see policy”, concludes Vicari, “ma if the tics last for months and are disabling, as in some patients who cannot eat or write, the most effective treatment is the pharmacological one”.