Giorgia Meloni’s anger after the slip on the Def and the suspicions about the “trappolone”: “I have no words, I’m beyond the grace of heaven”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni learned of the rejection of the Def in the House while speaking with Sunak in London. And those who were with her when she got the phone back and read the messages from Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano describe her as “out of the grace of heaven”. And she is very angry about the slip. In the chat with the elected Fdi you wrote “I have no words”. The first thought, says the Corriere della Sera, ran to the “trappolone” of the allies. In line with Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on the deputies who “do not realize” the seriousness of the situation. Then the Quirinale also took the dock. Guilty of not having offered any support to the attempt to give the green light to an identical text to Montecitorio: «It seemed that he had said yes, but then the no came. They wanted to humiliate us. A sign that there is no collaboration.

The CDM

A new report was approved in the CDM, which took place in great haste. The Senate has been convened for tomorrow. As soon as the ok from Palazzo Madama arrives, we will return to Montecitorio. Where five deputies from the Brothers of Italy, nine from Forza Italia and 11 from the League were absent yesterday. The government’s goal is to close the process by and no later than May 1st. When, on the other hand, another council of ministers is scheduled for a decree on the tax wedge. The budget variance must be approved with an absolute majority by the two chambers because article 81 of the Constitution provides for it. This is why yesterday Giorgetti (ironically) accused himself: «Everything that happened is my responsibility because the undersigned wrote this rule in 2012 which requires qualified marjoram». Meanwhile Daily fact offers a key to understanding: what happened was a signal from the Northern League to “their” minister Giorgetti. That he wouldn’t listen to them enough.

A light that comes on

And while Meloni reflects on the possibility of having some undersecretaries who sit in parliament resign, the Only 24 Hours points out that stumbling is the telltale sign that the majority feel too solid. And overconfident. While the prime minister is alone and the victim of “sloppiness”. Like a Penelope weaving a canvas that others fray. Who heard it in Rome, says the news agency Ansa, speaks of a very irritated prime minister. In front of reporters she appears very sorry. The mission was “earthquake hit”, jokes a reporter. And she: «Tell it to me…». The nightmare of every prime minister is revealed, that a visit abroad, such a crucial one, is marred by internal political troubles. “They are road accidents that I have seen many times”. And he knows the political game of describing a more difficult situation than it was just as well. That’s why he wants to move forward.

The 2011 conspiracy

Il Foglio, on the other hand, recounts the 2011 syndrome that is beginning to accuse the majority. The reference is to the fall of the last government of Silvio Berlusconi under the pressure of international institutions (the letter from the European Central Bank). The Meloni government is beginning to believe that the market is preparing the “accident”. The signals, in this perspective, would be three. The investment funds that do not believe in some of the nominations in the investees, the advice of Goldman Sachs on investing in Spanish Btp instead of the Italian ones and the negative opinion of Moody’s on the way. Then there is the war with the “bureaucrats”, who have offended the managers of the Accounting Department. And Europe that has stopped believing in Mes and Pnrr. That plan for which his minister Fitto took six months just to change the governance.

