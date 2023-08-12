Giorgia Meloni’s letter on the minimum wage: what are the 8 Cnel proposals on poor work

After the meeting with the opposition, Giorgia Meloni writes a letter to Corriere della Sera on the minimum wage. You let it be known that “work that is paid in a decent way is our priority”. But you reiterate the criticisms on the danger that it could become a substitute and not an additional parameter. Going to worsen the conditions. Then you also relaunched your government’s defense of wages: «We have dedicated a large part of the available resources to cutting the tax wedge and strengthening the purchasing power of families. This will be the line we will follow in the next budget law”. As for the minimum wage, according to Meloni, the right place to discuss it is the National Council for the Economy and Labour. And a proposal on “poor work” which should arrive within 60 days.

The nation that returns to growth

The prime minister explains that she shares the aim of “protecting workers and closing a very long era of low wages which today are “cut” by inflation. On the road to follow to achieve the goal there are differences. For my part, I reiterated that the main road to raising incomes is that of a nation that is growing again. For too many years, Italy has not grown continuously and robustly, this unfortunately also translates into wages that continue to remain low while the cost of living rises. We must break this impasse of non-growth. We have started, the data is positive: unemployment at a minimum, record number of employed persons and historical record of stable permanent contracts. We welcome further initiatives that strengthen this trend, we can and must (all) do more».

The proposal

Then comes the offer. That of «launching a serious confrontation in the forum set up to do so by Constitution, namely the Cnel. A quick discussion, to be concluded in 60 days with a concrete proposal on the subject of “poor work”, not only on the minimum wage. With this method and a certain roadmap, we can arrive before the Budget law at a bill shared with the social partners, an effective text, based on real data, which can truly respond to those looking for a job and to those who are looking for it. ‘has but it is not enough for a dignified life. I asked the opposition to give their valuable contribution, I have already had the full availability of Cnel to work on this proposal. I want to reiterate what I said to my colleagues yesterday during the discussion in the Sala Verde of Palazzo Chigi: I’m not asking for the withdrawal of their proposal on the minimum wage, their political battle will continue, but they can enrich it by participating in a common work, without ideological fences.

The Cnel

And he concludes: “For me, work is not an -ism, it is effort, talent, ability, income and well-being”. The Cnel led by Renato Brunetta had already proposed to study the intervention on the minimum wage. On the other hand, it is the place where collective bargaining is deposited and the social partners are represented there. Some time ago Brunetta himself presented a brief to the Labor Commission of the Chamber with eight proposals on the minimum wage. That is to say:

The need for a deep and significant involvement and discussion with the social partners, not limiting oneself to the alternative legal minimum wage yes or no, but addressing, upstream, the problems that hinder the growth of workers’ wages, including delays in contract renewals aggravated by the rising cost of living and the high tax wedge, by the impact of precariousness, involuntary part-time and “poor work”. Tackling the knot of low productivity. Intervening on contractual dumping which risks negatively impacting the quality of collective bargaining. Against pirated contracts, refer to the economic treatment as determined by the reference National Collective Labor Agreement. Intervene on low wages on the side of tax reform. Encourage full development at all levels of bargaining, in order to respond structurally, with medium and long-term solutions, to the critical issues presented. Indicate Cnel as the seat of the National Productivity Board for Italy, foreseen by a recommendation from the EU.

Furthermore, it is proposed to relaunch the connection between wages and business performance. Among the forms of tax relief for companies, it is hypothesized to favor forms of worker participation, with stronger supportive tax legislation, starting with profit sharing solutions.

