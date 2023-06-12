Giorgia Soleri and Damiano of the Maneskin, dig after the breakup? The unequivocal message: “What a life of shit…”

The reply of Giorgia Soleri to the announcement of damiano david of the Maneskin in which the latter communicated the breakup with the influencer after kissing the model Martina Taglienti in the disco.

News“,”pay”:0,”tipo”:”articolo”,”cluster”:[“5679″,”0R341″]}}” class=”i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” style=”width:300px;height:600px” i-amphtml-layout=”fixed”>

Former contestant of Beijing Express she then let herself go first to a long outburst on her profile Instagramalso making burning revelations: the relationship between Damiano e Georgia she was not monogamous. And not only that, the influencer said she was angry so much so that she stopped following the singer and all the other members of the band on Instagram. But in the last few hours, Soleri has published a Photo “suspect” that has not gone unnoticed by fans. Let’s see what it is.

Giorgia Soleri moves from the house where she lived with Damiano (and goes to Milan): «After the Rolexes, now the cats?»

Giorgia Soleri, another story on Instagram after the farewell to Damiano: «What does a nightmare look like?». But it’s not what it seems

Damiano dei Maneskin and Martina Taglienti, the social flirts over the years: here are all the comments that trigger fans

In the last hours, Giorgia Soleri she showed in hers Instagram stories by train to Roma to participate in the parade for rights Lgbt+ (Pride). There were many videos and photos that she published in her Instagram stories during the event but the last shot particularly made the web suspicious.

The influencer published a photo of her wearing a white background shirt and an inscription: “What a shitty life”. At this point, fans have interpreted the image as a dig in consequence of what happened with the singer of Maneskin. Of course, this is just the thoughts of some users.

Now we just have to wait for more updates about it.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it