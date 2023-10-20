Giorgio Cocconi, a life dedicated to the research and treatment of tumors

With extraordinary foresight, then forty years old, in 1976 he founded one of the first Italian Oncology Day Hospitals in Parma, putting together a multidisciplinary team – 4 oncologists, a physicist and a biologist expert in cytology from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm – which would give an extraordinary impetus to research and the oncology clinic. With the creation of a Cancer Registry (in those years it existed only in Ragusa and Varese), the only Italian registry capable of providing reliable data on the incidence of tumors from 1976 to today, and over 100 publications in international journals: studies on hormonal treatment of breast tumors and their association with chemotherapy and biological characterization through the determination of hormone receptors.

Cocconi is also responsible for the first experience in Italy, and among the first in Europe, of a cooperative oncology group: the GOIRC, Italian Oncology Group for Clinical Research, for the pharmacological or multidisciplinary treatment of malignant neoplasms, formed in 1979 with 9 centers (Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Sassari, Fermo, Perugia, Ferrara, Terni as well as Parma) which have now become 32. Subsequently, in 1984, you sensed the potential for evaluating the therapeutic response of oncological treatments of the recently developed real-time ultrasound in the USA, it created the first section of clinical oncology ultrasound, which was joined, thanks to the presence of the cytological diagnostic laboratory, by interventional diagnostics with a fine needle.

A researcher and innovator in the field of medical ongology, Cocconi never lost sight of the human dimension of treatment and was among the first to grasp the importance of patient information. “At the time,” he recalled in one interview released in 1998 – the cancer patient was not informed, also because, outside of surgery and radiotherapy, the treatment options were exhausted – from the beginning, however, I was very inclined to inform the patient and For this reason, I was sometimes even criticized.” Precisely in that 1998 – annus horribilis of Italian oncology – his group was the first to detect and denounce the disastrous impact of the “Bella case” on cancer patients with a studio then published the following year in the Lancet which went around the world.

For 25 years, from 1976 to 2000, Cocconi was head of the Oncology Department of the current University Hospital of Parma; for many years he was part of the Board of Directors of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM), the Association that brings together all Italian Oncologists, becoming its President from 1987 to 1991. Last year, in addition to the many scientific awards, the Esmo (European Society for Medical Oncology), a scientific society founded in 1975 and today the main professional organization for medical oncology in Europe and one of the most important in the world, awarded him the «Fesmo (Fellow of Esmo) Award», a recognition that rewards the exceptional commitment demonstrated towards the scientific society.