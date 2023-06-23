Giorgione operated, the operation was inevitable: the truth about his health conditions

Chef Giorgio Barchiesi.IFood.it

Giorgio Barchiesi, known as Giorgione, had to be operated on. The news about his health made his fans ‘worry’ a lot.

Chef Giorgio Barchiesi is undoubtedly one of the most talented and internationally renowned chefs. This success, achieved over time, was possible thanks to his passion for the art of cookingwhich has conquered the palate of people from from every corner of the worldo and leaving an indelible mark on the gastronomic scene.

The turning point for the Chef came when he decided to open his restaurant in New York. Thanks to his innovative approach to traditional Italian cuisine he has conquered the American public and has attracted the attention of food criticsi from all over the world.

His dishes reflect the Chef’s ‘soul’ very much: they are a perfect union that mixes tradition and creativitywhere fresh ingredients and high quality blend to create unique and particular flavors.

But it’s not just his skill in the kitchen that has made Giorgione an icon in the world of gastronomy. His highly charismatic personality and humble approach made him a much loved character. Also for this, when he had gods health ‘problems’ everyone – especially his followers – are concerned.

Giorgione’s success and popularity

To date, it boasts 373,000 followers on Instagram. And her success, as previously mentioned, is not due only to the kitchen. In fact, Giorgio Barchiesi he is also very popular for his humanity. Characteristic that his followers adore.

what chef he has a very special relationship with those who follow him. Thanks to his active presence on social media, he has created a community of cooking enthusiasts who follow him with great enthusiasm and interest. Here’s what happened to the chef: His fans really cared.

Giorgio Barchiesi – The surgery he underwent – ​​Instagram.IFood.it

The intervention

Since 2015, the Chef has lost a good 60 kilos. A surprise, to say the least disconcerting, which has made many people ‘worry’. This goal was achieved through gastric banding surgerya choice made to protect his health.

In 2019 he exhibited himself at Courier Romagna stating in this regard: “I fell asleep in the car and it was dangerous for me and for others”. A choice made for his own good, and according to the Chef, also for the good of others which has clearly changed his life. This news ‘disrupted’ the web for some time, focusing attention on Giorgione’s health. Thankfully, according to her latest Instagram posts, she’s healthy and fit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

