Twenty-six precious treasuresdistributed over seven municipalities from the city to the lakes up to the valleys: it is the geography of Spring Fai Days 2023, which will be staged tomorrow and Sunday in Brescia and in Calvagese della Riviera, Calvisano, Collebeato, Esine, Iseo and Lonato del Garda. The flagship initiative of the Italian Environment Fund, since its origins, allows to to discover unexpected places, often inaccessible and closed for most of the year, or to rediscover them in a different light, lit by Fai storytellers, prepared and passionate guides able to excite visitors. Seven hundred and fifty throughout Italy the places You can visit over the weekend, in about four hundred localities: Brescia and its province, once again, will make you feel the strong stamp and colors of their beauties.

Cities and lakes

In the city it will be possible to visit the home of the philosopher from Bresciawho disappeared three years ago, Emmanuel Severinothe new pawnshop, the ancient collection of pianos of the Passadori family, the well of San Faustino martyr, the park of the montagnola and the rescue road, as well as Palazzo Onofri-Banca d’Italia. On Lake Garda it will be possible to visit, on two sites, the Sorlini Art Museum in Calvagese and the civic tower of Lonato, while on the Sebino, in Iseo, Palazzo della Quadra, Clocher Porche, the churches of Santa Maria del Mercato and San Silvestro will be open with the orchard of Palazzo Martinengo, as well as the Oldofredi and Carmagnola castles in Clusane.

Lower and Valley

In Vallecamonica the village of Esine will be the protagonistwhere the Camunian delegation will open the doors of five properties: the churches of Santa Maria Assunta and of the Santissima Trinità, Casa Bonettini and the Trafilix company, with works by Franca Ghitti and Mattia Trotta of the Artists village of Bienno, as well as offering a guided walk in the village along the via delle fontane. Also in Calvisano it will be possible to visit a productive reality, namely the Acqua Optima Lombard agro-fish company, which produces world-famous caviar, as well as the parish church of San Silvestro Papa, Villa Nember and the civic tower; finally, the Villa Mazzola Panciera with gardens will be opened in Collebeato. Fundraiser.

Neil weekend

Visits will be possible both on Saturday and Sunday, with variable times based on the different locations (for details, consult the website https:fondoambiente.it by selecting Brescia, also for the methods of use and any reservations). The Spring Days are also and above all an opportunity to raise funds for Fai: participants will be invited to leave a free contribution starting from three euros for each visit, to support the mission and activities of the Environment Fund.