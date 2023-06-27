Giovanni Di Massa, Italian manager stopped in Moscow. Then he leaves Russia and flies to Abu Dhabi (his initiative). The accusation: “In possession of mephedrone”

The detention of an Italian manager in Moscow, last Saturday, precisely in the dramatic hours experienced in the Russian capital due to the mutiny of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, has the contours of yellow. Engineer Giovanni Di Massa, manager of the energy company ISS International, was allegedly arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and immediately released pending trial. But then he decided to return to Abu Dhabi, his place of work. On his own initiative, informing the Italian authorities after the fact. “He was on vacation, we didn’t know where he was,” his company said.

The news was released today by the Russian media. The 61-year-old Di Massa would be arrested for possession of mephedrone. According to the Baza website, the Italian engineer was blocked by the traffic police while driving a company car in the middle of the night. Noticing him visibly nervous, the officers decided to search him. Finding a sachet of white powder, which later turned out to be mephedrone, precisely 1.15 grams. Sources from the Farnesina confirmed the detention, explaining that the consulate general was handling the case, but without adding anything else. “We are following the story carefully, let’s see what happens,” commented Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. The first reaction of Iss International Spa, a company based in Rome active since 2004 in the energy and oil&gas market, was that of “astonishment” and “incredulity” at the news of Di Massa’s arrest. “He has always appeared as a dutiful, attentive and hard-working person”, said the president and CEO Giuseppe Bellantoni. Specifying that the Italian engineer was not in Moscow on behalf of the company. «He was enjoying a holiday period and, therefore, he was not» in the Russian capital «for work reasons, but personal ones».

Other details later emerged, which made the story even more intricate. Company legal sources, interviewed by ANSA by telephone in the evening, reported that Di Massa was aboard a taxi and not a company car at the time of his arrest. However, it is not clear whether the Russian authorities had specified to him that he could not leave, pending trial. In any case, the same sources let us know, “they did not withdraw his documents”. At that point, the engineer “went to the hotel, collected his luggage and went to the airport, did a regular check-in, took the plane and returned to his workplace in the Abu Dhabi branch” . So probably the same day, or Sunday at the latest. In the Emirates he should have returned to service today. He did not hear from the company immediately because “he did not think there would be this echo”, but in the end he got in touch with the ISS and reported his version of the facts about him. His return to Abu Dhabi, however, was met with surprise in Rome. From what has been learned from qualified sources, he left Russia on his initiative and only informed the Italian authorities after the fact. The manager stopped in Russia is originally from Sulmona. Born in 1961, he graduated in Nuclear Engineering from the Sapienza University of Rome in 1987. From 2018 to 2020 he worked for the Chinese energy infrastructure company CPECC in the Amur region, Russia. Previously (from 2014 to 2018) he was project manager for Technip, a French company specializing in engineering for the oil industry. He has been working for ISS International for a year, with the role of country manager to «coordinate business development initiatives and the execution of projects in the Middle East». Precisely in the Abruzzo city, friends and relatives do not believe the news of drug possession circulating in Moscow because-they say-“he is a decent person”.

