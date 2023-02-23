From today, the premises that house the Virgin Active gym in Palermo will all be accessible. The investigating judge of the Court of Palermo Fabio Pilato, as beraking latest news learns, by accepting the request of the defense, has eliminated all the limitations on access to the services of the structure in via Ventura, which had first been seized, in October 2020, and then released from seizure in November 2020. It was Pilate himself who released the building that houses the Virgin Active gym – unrelated to the whole affair – seized at the request of the prosecutor for alleged building abuses and static risk. According to the judge, there was no risk of structural failure and therefore the newly renovated building was once again available to the owners, consequently to the tenants of Virgin Active. But there were still restrictions on access to the facility, which were today eliminated by the judge for preliminary investigations.

According to the investigating judge Fabio Pilato, “the request for revocation is based on the excessive rigor of the restrictive measures and on the imminent definition of the criminal proceedings”, reads the provision held by beraking latest news. Not only that, the judge “deems he can accept the defensive findings”, “taking into account the long period of time that has elapsed since the adoption of the original seizure by the subsequent relaxation measure, further mitigated in October 2022”.

Then, the judge reiterates that “the review of the matter after some time makes clear the superfluity of the limiting measure due to the lack of any concrete precautionary requirement, having to point out, on the other hand, that not even the prosecutor signaled the existence of some specific danger profile that could in some way legitimize the maintenance of the limitations in place”. Furthermore, for the investigating judge Pilato “a different argument would lead to altering the ratio essendi of the precautionary measure, by its instrumental and provisional nature, aimed at neutralizing a concrete danger of aggravating the unlawful situation”. For this reason, he revokes “any precautionary measure limiting access to the Virgin gym facility”.

The owner of the company that owns the building, the designer and construction manager, but also the officials of the Municipality who initiated the case are involved in the investigation. The municipal police of Palermo, on 8 October 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, had placed the structure under preventive seizure, for alleged building abuses, and made it available to the Court. The works carried out would not have complied with the projects presented before the realization of the same. The provision had been ordered by the investigating judge Fabio Pilato at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. It is a three-story structure that includes a sauna, swimming pool and spa. Building abuses would have jeopardized the static nature of the building and made it possible to pay less urbanization charges.

The investigations revealed that a Dia for renovation work had been presented to the municipal offices for the pre-existing building. In reality, the building intervention had involved a restructuring with an increase in the useful surface of the building and a different external shape which required a building permit, thus failing to pay the urbanization costs of around 60 thousand euros and obtaining an unfair advantage. Today the decision of the investigating judge, which makes the whole structure accessible. A sigh of relief for the hundreds of gym members. (by Elvira Terranova)