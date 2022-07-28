A 25-year-old girl was attacked with kicks and punches while she was training in the weight room of a breaking latest news gym.

All captured by the video surveillance cameras present in the sports facility and in front of the incredulous eyes of those present.

The perpetrator of the violence was a 50-year-old man who also chased her with a bar until he closed her in a kitchen room.

On the spot, the intervention of the carabinieri of the radio-mobile nucleus was therefore necessary. It is precisely the military of the Arma who are working to clarify the contours of the story which, at the moment, appears unclear. In fact, the causes that led to the violence are unknown.