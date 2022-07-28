Home Health Girl attacked with fists and slaps by a man in the gym, investigations by the police
Health

Girl attacked with fists and slaps by a man in the gym, investigations by the police

by admin
Girl attacked with fists and slaps by a man in the gym, investigations by the police

A 25-year-old girl was attacked with kicks and punches while she was training in the weight room of a breaking latest news gym.
All captured by the video surveillance cameras present in the sports facility and in front of the incredulous eyes of those present.

The perpetrator of the violence was a 50-year-old man who also chased her with a bar until he closed her in a kitchen room.

On the spot, the intervention of the carabinieri of the radio-mobile nucleus was therefore necessary. It is precisely the military of the Arma who are working to clarify the contours of the story which, at the moment, appears unclear. In fact, the causes that led to the violence are unknown.

See also  the Carabinieri foil a scam against an 82-year-old

You may also like

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Review – Gamereactor –...

Which Italian regions are most affected by monkeypox

[Embargoed until 16:00 CEST] Frogwares announces its next...

Monkeypox, it’s a health emergency: how to report...

HIV, fourth case in the world of healing

PlayStation Plus August Game Lineup: Dragon Among Men...

new benefits discovered by a study

Insurtech to conquer SMEs between embedded service and...

Former Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild...

if it is too much, it could be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy