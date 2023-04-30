girl falls into water and dies

New tragedy at sea after that of little Ishmael, only four months old, who lost his mother, a migrant, during a shipwreck. A 4-year-old girl fell into the sea and drowned because during the navigation of the small boat, on which she was together with 34 other people, the crew of a Tunisian fishing boat attempted to steal the engine of the 7-metre iron vessel, departed from Sfax. An attempted theft that caused the little girl to fall into the water . The body was not recovered. Tragedy has happened in the Italian Sar area . The boat was then rescued by our Coast Guard and the Guardia di Finanza.

The story of the other migrants

It was some of the 34 rescued migrants (4 men, 27 women and 3 minors) who told the soldiers of the CP319 patrol boats of the Captaincy and Pv8 of the Guardia di Finanza about the tragedy they witnessed and which cost the life of the 4-year-old girl. The rescue group reported that they were originally from Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Guinea and Sierra Leone and that they had paid 2,000 dinars for the crossing which began at 4 am on Thursday from Sfax, Tunisia. The 34 migrants have already been landed at the Favaloro pier in Lampedusa. In the next few hours, all adults will be heard by the policemen of the Flying Squad who are on duty at the Imbriacola district hotspot who will try to clarify what happened.