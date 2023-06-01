Girl first operated on a brain vessel in the womb – and born healthy

Doctors in the USA have for the first time successfully operated on the cerebral vessels of a fetus while it was still in the uterus. They report on the first patient in the study in the specialist magazine “ Stroke ”.

The girl suffered from a malformation of the Vena Galeni, a cerebral vein that usually leads to serious health problems. To put it simply, too much blood flows through the brain in a short period of time. The heart tries to double its normal work by pumping blood into the abnormality, which immediately returns to the heart. This is explained by Darren B. Orbach, the scientific director of the intervention, in an interview with the specialist journal “Medscape”. The first serious symptom in babies is therefore usually heart failure shortly after birth. Other neurological impairments and cardiovascular complications are also part of the consequences.

The team from Boston Children’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital operated on the 32-year-old mother and her child under ultrasound monitoring. In order to reduce the increased blood flow, the surgeons closed the malformed blood vessels (fistulas) with so-called coils.

More on Galenic vein malformation

The vena Galeni malformation is a very rare malformation (frequency estimated at 1:60,000). But it is the most common congenital malformation of the blood vessels in the brain. As a result, there is a short-circuit connection between the arterial and venous circulation. As a result, too much blood flows into the Vena Galeni under high pressure.

Without proper treatment, babies die 90 percent of the time, according to Orban. Even for those treated in a specialized center, the mortality rate is 30 to 40 percent. Those who survive are at high risk for neurological and cognitive impairment.

The girl’s medical history

Diagnosis of Galen vein malformation was made at 30 weeks gestation by surveillance ultrasound. The more detailed analyzes showed that there was a 99 percent probability that it would cause “aggressive” impairments for the newborn, as the researchers write – with severe pulmonary hypertension and impaired function of the right ventricle (right ventricular dysfunction).

The little girl was therefore already at high risk of serious complications in the womb.

This is how the brain surgery in the womb went

For the operation, the child was turned in the womb so that the head was as close as possible to the abdominal wall. So that neither of them felt any pain, the mother was given a spinal anaesthetic, the girl an anesthetic over the hip muscle.

Under ultrasound guidance, a special hollow needle was inserted through the wall of the uterus into the amniotic sac towards the back of the fetus’s head. Using a rotary drilling technique and gentle forward pressure, the needle slowly advanced through the fetal skull. After the needle had reached the veins of the malformation, these were closed with metal spirals.

The surgeons inserted 23 of the coils. In the ultrasound, they immediately noticed a significant reduction in blood flow. The heartbeat of the fetus was closely monitored throughout the operation. The needle and inserted catheter were removed as a unit and the mother was returned to the recovery room in stable condition.

That’s how it went with the baby

The baby was born prematurely two days after the procedure due to a ruptured membrane and weighed 1.9 kilograms at birth. It didn’t require cardiovascular support or postnatal embolization (a catheter procedure that blocks excess blood flow to the brain and heart). Vital signs were stable throughout. Neurological examination, including attention, reflexes, movements, and feeding ability, was always age appropriate. Physical examination of the newborn revealed a small, well-healed puncture site on the occipital hair.

“We waited with bated breath to see how the little girl was doing clinically. I tried to lower my expectations, but it quickly became clear that she would do well,” Orbach said. “Now she is at home and will need oxygen for the first few weeks, but at the moment her neurological status is completely intact and she basically looks like any other baby. “

Echocardiograms (ECG) have already been carried out several times. They each showed a significant improvement in cardiac output. Things also looked good on the neurological side: the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) showed no damage to the brain, but normal neurological findings.

It is still unclear whether the child needs further interventions, as the doctor explained. “We will monitor them closely and decide whether further treatment is necessary, depending on whether the malformation is growing or not,” says Orbach. Complications such as learning difficulties and seizures, which occasionally occur, would also be examined during long-term observation.

The case as “real pioneering work”

“The critical advance is that we can intervene before the physiological events that occur after birth result in life-threatening heart failure,” said Colin Derdeyn, interventional neuroradiologist at the University of Iowa Health Care, who treats Galenic vein malformations in newborns. this first case report in a press release from the American Heart Association.

At the same time, the cardiologist cautioned that a single successful case is not enough to conclude that the risks of the procedure outweigh the benefits.

So said Gary Satou, director of pediatric echocardiography at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and co-director of the UCLA Fetal Cardiology Program, who was also not involved in the study. It needs to be followed up to see whether there is a clear pattern of improvement in both neurological and cardiovascular outcomes.

Nevertheless, Derdeyn noted that the positive changes and reduction in blood flow achieved are “really encouraging”. And added: “These are some of the most exciting and surprising aspects of this case report. It is real pioneering work that has been carried out very carefully and responsibly.”