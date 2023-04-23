Girl killed at 7 by a car in Casalnuovo, the mother who hit her didn’t have a driving license

She felt safe on that sidewalk. Next to an acquaintance, the little one Aurora Napolitanoonly 7 years old, was there, in a parking area that stands next to the ecological island of Casalnuovo of Naples, to watch her mother become familiar with driving the car: the 33-year-old woman does not have a driving license and at that moment she was engaged in a manoeuvre. And it would have been precisely inexperience, rather than imprudence, that determined the tragedy that took place in a few moments on the afternoon of Saturday 22 April in the town a few kilometers from the Campania capital: the old model of Audi A3, due to causes now being examined by the Nola prosecutor’s office and the carabinieri of the local lieutenancy, instead of going forward, he abruptly reversed, overwhelming the child and the person next to her. The little girl died instantly, the man reported only minor grazes.

The two versions of the facts At first, the version of events provided to the carabinieri who arrived shortly after on the spot was very different. Rosa, the baby’s mother, was in shock. Someone told the military about the passage of a car that hit Aurora and then continued the race without providing assistance. A modality of events and a version of the facts which, however, changed in the short span of a few minutes, although the media had already spread the news of the search for a pirated car. The woman, in a confused state, admitted her responsibilities to the carabinieri on the spot. Other testimonies collected and the viewing of the video surveillance videos present have closed the circle: it was the car temporarily used by the mother that killed the little girl – and made out to the acquaintance who was with them – and which was found two meters from Aurora’s lifeless body with the right front and rear wheels on the sidewalk. See also Surprise birthday: happy birthday, Antonella Fiordelisi! - Big Brother VIP

Prosecutor’s investigations The investigations of the prosecutor will clarify what exactly happened in those fatal moments in via Emilio Buccafusca, just a cross street out of the way. The body of the little girl and the Audi A3 ended up being seized, the outcome of the autopsy is awaited but at least there is no doubt about the causes of death. Ms. Rosa could already be registered in the register of suspects today. Aurora’s family lives in Ponticelli, eastern suburb of Naples. Mother and daughter had gone as far as Casalnuovo together with their acquaintance perhaps precisely for a driving lesson. The hypothesis of the wrong maneuver is also supported by the position of the reverse gear on the manual gearbox of that Audi model, next to the first one. The wrong gear may have been engaged at the starttoo hard a stroke of the accelerator would have done the rest. Turning off forever the smile on little Aurora’s face.

