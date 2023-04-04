At the end of the evening she was left alone and without a cell phone. She trusted that man she met outside the club in Corso Comowhich he offered to help her. And that she, on the other hand, took her to a secluded place, to a construction site area where she had prepared a makeshift bedhe threatened her with a bottle shardand forced her to suffer sexual acts.

The incident happened in night between Friday 31 March and Saturday 1 April in the area Einaudi square in Milan, between via Melchiorre Gioia and piazza della Repubblica. Saturday afternoon, after the complaint of the victim, a 24-year-old Italianthe investigations of the investigators of the preccint of Milan, coordinated by the V department of the prosecutor’s office. The investigations allowed the arrest of a 37-year-old Moroccan, regular and homeless.

The men of the General Prevention Office and of the mobile team, through the analysis of camera images present in the area, the findings of the Scientific and the story of some testimonythey have tracked down and arrested the perpetrator of the violence.

The girl was “hooked” by the stranger just before 4 in the morning outside a club in Corso Como, at the end of an evening spent with a friend who, however, had lost sight of. She also had lost – or perhaps had been stolen – her mobile phone and house keys.

He offers to help her, to take her home. The door instead in Piazza Einaudi, in an area of ​​construction site where he has long ago carved out a corner to sleep on. It is there that, threatening her with a bottle shard and hitting her with some slaps, abuses the 24-year-old (the doctors gave her 20 day prognosis).

And it’s always there that Saturday night, while i scientific inspections, the agents have time to notice the 37-year-old who tries to hide. The man turns out to have a previous for aggravated robbery in competition. In 2019, in the province of Brescia, he had in fact attacked a motorist, robbed and groped her. He was released from prison a year ago.

