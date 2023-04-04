Home Health Girl raped in Milan, offers to help her outside a club in Corso Como and attacks her: 37-year-old arrested
Health

Girl raped in Milan, offers to help her outside a club in Corso Como and attacks her: 37-year-old arrested

by admin
Girl raped in Milan, offers to help her outside a club in Corso Como and attacks her: 37-year-old arrested

At the end of the evening she was left alone and without a cell phone. She trusted that man she met outside the club in Corso Comowhich he offered to help her. And that she, on the other hand, took her to a secluded place, to a construction site area where she had prepared a makeshift bedhe threatened her with a bottle shardand forced her to suffer sexual acts.

The incident happened in night between Friday 31 March and Saturday 1 April in the area Einaudi square in Milan, between via Melchiorre Gioia and piazza della Repubblica. Saturday afternoon, after the complaint of the victim, a 24-year-old Italianthe investigations of the investigators of the preccint of Milan, coordinated by the V department of the prosecutor’s office. The investigations allowed the arrest of a 37-year-old Moroccan, regular and homeless.

The men of the General Prevention Office and of the mobile team, through the analysis of camera images present in the area, the findings of the Scientific and the story of some testimonythey have tracked down and arrested the perpetrator of the violence.

The girl was “hooked” by the stranger just before 4 in the morning outside a club in Corso Como, at the end of an evening spent with a friend who, however, had lost sight of. She also had lost – or perhaps had been stolen – her mobile phone and house keys.

And it’s always there that Saturday night, while i scientific inspections, the agents have time to notice the 37-year-old who tries to hide. The man turns out to have a previous for aggravated robbery in competition. In 2019, in the province of Brescia, he had in fact attacked a motorist, robbed and groped her. He was released from prison a year ago.

You may also like

Drug-resistant fungus spreading at ‘alarming rate’ in US...

What am I allergic to, birch or apple?...

Who is Karen McDougal, Trump’s playmate and secret...

the Scandinavians win at the extra end but...

49-euro ticket, Corona, nuclear phase-out: the 10 most...

FILGOTINIB AGAINST ULCEROUS COLITIS Gastroenterology

Easter, how to enjoy dishes without exaggerating with...

Clean stainless steel devices without leaving streaks: effective...

Beer belly: Researchers find cause – and it’s...

How many women in Italy live with metastatic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy