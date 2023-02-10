The death in Milan of the 20-year-old who had consumed tiramisu in a fast food restaurant raised the level of attention of the Ministry of Health. Despite the already numerous product recall notices issued in recent days, the list continues to grow. The girl, allergic to dairy products, had had a fatal anaphylactic shock. Hence the alert for a possible lack of warnings on the food labels of the presence of allergens.





Vegan products withdrawn by the Ministry of Health

The dessert consumed by the young woman before losing her life was the Tiramisuof the Mascherpa brand. After the tragic episode, the manufacturing company, Glg, based in Assago, ended up at the center of an investigation. In recent days that tiramisu was withdrawn from supermarkets, while on Wednesday 8 February the same provision by the Ministry of Health affected other vegan desserts of the same brand.

In detail, these are all lots of Coconut and chocolate mousse with vegan crumble, Vegan coconut and chocolate mousse e Vegan pistachio tiramisu. The notice relating to products subject to recall signals a “suspected presence of allergens not declared on the label”.





The lot was also recalled on Thursday 9 February Peh436 from the Eggless soy mayo of the Cerealterra company, based in the Turin area, as it may contain egg white proteins. The recommendation, aimed above all at people allergic to eggs and derivatives, in addition to not consuming the product, is to “block and segregate it” pending new communications.

On the same day, the one relating to ai was added to this recall Dark chocolate brownies by Eurochef Italia Spa for “undeclared allergen”. The affected lots are i 43632, 30183 e 43632. “If you are allergic to milk or milk-based products – warns the Ministry of Health – do not consume the product and bring it back to the store where it was purchased”.

Maybe it can interest you Girl eats a vegan tiramisu and dies, 4 suspects: what is a milk allergy and what are the reactions

What are allergens

The allergens they are nothing but those substances of vegetable or animal origin, foreign to the body, capable of inducing an immune response with antibodies. They are harmless to most people. They can be found in hundreds of foods, including grains, shellfish, eggs, fish and peanuts.





In subjects predisposed to hypersensitivity, however, they can lead to serious problems capable of triggering important allergic reactions if in contact with the body. For this reason, the correct procedure in the food sector requires that each product must contain the necessary notices for customerscommunicating the exact composition with the label.

The investigation into the death of the 20-year-old

Meanwhile, investigations continue to ascertain exactly what happened to the young woman who died in Milan after eating tiramisu. The suspicion is that she is anaphylactic shock was caused precisely by the milk proteins to which she was allergic.

At the moment there are four suspects: the owner, the production manager and two employees of the company that manufactured the dessert. But new names may soon be on the register. The boyfriend of the victim she would have reported that before eating the dessert she had asked the local employees for reassurance that it really did not contain milk and was vegan, as indicated on the label.



