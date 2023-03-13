Monza – “That morning I woke up early to go to work, as always. I was in the shower, my daughter came and yelled: “Dad, dad, Sara (real name, ndr), never wakes up again. I ran to her room, I gave her CPR for twelve minutes while I was on the phone with 118, I tried to save her life … “. But that wasn’t enough.

Now there’s no peace A., 62 years old, professional from Monza. Let the …