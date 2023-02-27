Modena, 27 February 2023 – They leave the autogrill one beside the other and at a brisk pace they head towards the car where their parents are waiting for them. The largest he looks over his shoulder several timesjust to avoid the arrival of a car but that car arrives suddenly and overwhelms both.

The two girls are run over in the motorway service station on the A22

The smallest bangs violently on the hood and then end up on the ground. Meanwhile the pirate car accelerates and flees on the highway. Those immortalized in the are chilling images video choc recorded by a motorist who on Sunday morning passed the ADS Campogalliano est service station, on the A22 just as two sisters, aged 17 and 26headed on vacation with their parents were run over by a pirated car.

The video camera installed on the man’s car recorded every step of the dramatic investment and – from the images – it is clearly seen how the pirate, after having overwhelmed them, accelerate and run away. The man – 35 years old, originally from Eastern Europe but residing in Lazio – continued his race for crash a few kilometers aheadat the Carpi tollbooth, ending up in hospital.

The conditions of all three injured, the sisters and the man are stable. Fortunately, the sisters did not sustain serious injuries. Now the traffic police, who intervened immediately on the spot, are trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the investment also in the light of the widespread video by the citizen. To the man – in treatment it seems for one psychic pathology – serious crimes will certainly be contested.