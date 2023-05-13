Giro d’Ital🚴‍♂️ Healy crazy, Roglic takes a hit and Evenepoel in trouble: promoted and rejected in the eighth stage

The eighth stage was the most enjoyable of the first glimpse of Tour of Italy. A good chunk of the credit goes to Ben Healywho repays the expectations towards him with a 50 km long solitary recitation to leave his first mark on the pink race in that of Fossombrone. It was also the day of the first real confrontation between the big names. On the ascent of the Capuchins, Primoz Roglic ignited the situation, and for the first time Remco Evenepoel has shown little sign of abating. On the piece the INEOS Grenadierswhile the BEST – hansgrohe she got lost in the finale.

Ben Healy, what a win after a 50km solo breakaway: relive the finish

Ben Healy – After the wonders in the spring classics, the Irishman is also showing off his splendid talent at the Giro d’Italia. He is the inspirer of the escape from the first kilometres, he is the one who takes matters into his own hands and leaves 50 kilometers from the finish line, without looking back. Too much stronger than his breakaway companions, so superior that once he left, his success was never in question. We waited a week to see it in action, but it was worth it.

Primoz Roglic – He’s the one to break the delay on the second pass on the Cappuccini climb, launching the attack after the work of the team. He makes the hole and doesn’t turn around, insisting until the GPM and managing to detach his rival Evenepoel. The seconds gained are 14, certainly not an eternity, but at least it’s a first sign.

Thomas-Geoghegan Hart – INEOS always proves to be on the spot by running head in the most delicate situations and in the final the two captains are the only ones able to get back on Roglic. Thomas fifth and Geoghegan Hart sixth in the general, with Sivakov, De Plus and Arensman in splendid support. They may have lost Ganna, but they remain the better equipped team.

Roglic ignites the Giro! Relive the Slovenian’s attack, Evenepoel struggles

Remco Evenepoel – The first uphill mini-confrontation he is attacked in sees him defeated. The Belgian struggles on the ramps of the Cappuccini and if at first he seems to be able to get back, then he has to raise the white flag. The 14 seconds lost are certainly not a drama (and can be compensated for with interest in Sunday’s time trial), but they can represent a positive signal for the opponents, even psychologically.

BEST – hansgrohe – Even the German team appears in the top positions of the big group when the situation heats up, a presence that can suggest an action by the captains or one of their lieutenants. In the final, however, Aleksander Vlasov and Lennard Kämna lose precious seconds not only from Roglic and the INEOS couple, but also from the Evenepoel-Caruso-Almeida group.

Brandon McNulty – An attack from a distance was also expected from him and in fact he is one of the most active in the initial tussle. But unlike Healy – and the other twelve – he fails in the enterprise. In the final he is forced to stop after a contact with an opponent on the climb and is not supportive of Almeida and Vine when the race explodes, reaching the finish line 20 minutes behind the winner.

Roglic earns on Evenepoel! With Geoghegan Hart gnaws at 14”: relive the arrival

