Giro d’Italia 2023: dull stage in Campo Imperatore. Blame RCS or the riders?

There have already been many attacks on the organization of the Giro d’Italia 2023 in the last few days. Unsuitable route, missing climbs and other various criticisms. Today we are 100% sure that the guilt dell’total immobility seen among the big names in the Corsa Rosa on the arrival of Campo Imperatore should absolutely not be given to RCS.

Runners make running, it has always been like this: in the spring we were thrilled for practically all the races, with the protagonists (from van Aert to Pogacar via van der Poel) who managed to make routes spectacular even without major climbs, attacking very far from the finish line and thrilling the public.

Today fear reigned supreme. That of Remco Evenepoel, to go and get back the pink jersey he had left behind kindly to Andreas Leknessund (perhaps the only winner today, confirming the symbol of primacy) a few days ago. But also that of all his rivals to risk suffering lethal counterattacks.

Also there justification arrived after the stage by the world champion, it seems to be very thin: “Nothing happened because of the headwind, it was 4-5 on the Beaufort scale, so not much could have happened.” In the last two or three kilometers the wind was less and the slopes were ideal for at least starting an attack, but no one had the courage. The hope is that starting tomorrow, but especially in the third week this one will collapse block and many teams try at least to try something, even without succeeding.

Photo: Lapresse