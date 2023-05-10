Giro d’Italia 2023, how is Remco Evenepoel after the crashes? “Problem with the sacrum. It will be difficult”

UPDATE 21.20. Toon Cruyt, doctor of Sousal-QuickStep, made a point of the situation: “After the first crash, things seemed to be going well for Remco and at the time it was a big relief for all of us. The problem is that after the second fall he has a lot of pain in the right side, a hematoma with contraction of the muscles and some problems with the sacrum. Hopefully, with a good massage and osteopathic treatment followed by a good night’s sleep, things will get better. We will know more tomorrow morning, but what is certain is that the sixth stage will be difficult for him“.

It was certainly not a simple fifth stage for Remco Evenepoel at the 2023 Giro d’Italia. On a rainy day, the Soudal – Quick Step rider, no longer wearing the pink jersey after yesterday’s fraction (the Belgian left the symbol of the primacy of the general classification to the Norwegian Andreas Leknessund), he was the victim of even two falls during the 171 km that went from Atripalda to Salerno.

The Belgian first crashed due to a dog in the middle of the stage, then went back down with 7 km to go, but luckily for him there appear to have been no serious consequences. The 2000 class will therefore almost certainly be at the start without major problems in tomorrow’s stage.

“Nothing seems to be broken, but we still need to check first”, these are the first words of the Belgian’s entourage after today’s stageawaiting the official press release which could arrive shortly.

Photo: LaPresse