Giro d’Italia 2023 – Paret-Peintre rejoices in Lago Laceno, Evenepoel gives up the pink jersey to Leknessund

Many had predicted a winning escape and so it was in the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023. To raise his arms to the sky is Aurelien Paret-Painter (AG2R Citroen), who wins a two-man sprint without history on the finish line of lake lacene. The first of the beaten is Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM), who however consoles himself snatching the pink jersey from Remco Evenepoel. It was since 1981 that a Norwegian wore the symbol of the primacy, then it was Knut Knudsen. Vincent Albanian he shows off in the decisive attack, but loses ground on the last climb and finishes fourth again, like in Melfi. Fifth Nicola Conci. The big names do not fight and arrive two minutes late. Evenepoel succeeds in giving up the championship lead, but without giving too much space to the new leader.

The sweet tears of Leknessund: the new pink jersey is Norwegian

Schedule and results

Tour of Italy Evenepoel, Cavendish, Pozzovivo: the 9 records to break at Giro 106 05/05/2023 AT 1:33 PM

In the top 10

1. A. PARET-PAINTER (AG23 Citroen) 4h16’04” 2. A. LEKNESSUND (Team DSM) +2” 3. T. SKUJINS (Trek – Segafredo) +57” 4. V. ALBANESE (EOLO Kometa) st 5. N. CONCI (Alpecin-Deceuninck) +1’02” 6. A. GHEBREIGZABHIER (Trek – Segafredo) +1’07” 7. K. BOUWMAN (Jumbo-Visma) +2’01” 8. D. CARUSO (Bahrain – Victorious) st 9. E. DUNBAR (Jayco AlUla) st 10. A. VLASOV (BORA – hansgrohe) st

The record

After the seal of Michael Matthews, the pink race number 106 turns up the volume of the radio and restarts with a fourth stage that is by no means trivial. Scheduled three GPM and 3600 meters of difference in altitude between Venosa and Lake Laceno, with a design that can rally the pretenders to the general for the first time in this edition. It starts immediately uphill and the runners start at full speed. Many are trying to go on the run, but the group has no intention of letting go of potentially dangerous actions. They try, among others, Brandon McNulty, Filippo Zana, Alessandro De Marchi and on several occasions Ben Healy. EF is among the most active teams, but every attempt is cancelled. Also there UAE try the draw several times, but in the general tussle João Almeida gets surprised by the high speed and the Emirati team has to plug a hole in an expensive chase. The main group is increasingly reduced by the continuous broadsides and arrives at the first category climb of the day, Crocelle pass (2nd category of 13.5 km at 4.3%), without anyone having set sail. Even on this ascent nobody makes a difference and Thibaut Pinot he can consolidate the blue jersey by passing first to the top ahead of Santiago Buitrago and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier.

More Pinots! The French takes another GPM

In the following descent, made treacherous by the rain, an attack finally materialises. 80 kilometers have passed and they include: Vincent Albanian (AEOLO Comet), Nicholas Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Aurelien Paret-Painter (AG2R Citroen), Warren Barguil (Archaea Samsic), Andreas Leknessund (DSM), Emmanuel Ghebreigzabhier e Tom Skujin (Three – Segafredo). At first he tries to reenter too Bruno Armirail, who however desists after an ambitious but vain run-up. The seven quickly gain a good margin treasure, as the group gets up and breathes after a first part at breakneck speed. Leknessund “wears” the virtual pink jersey and the agreement between the treads is profitable. Albanese be the first to cross the flying finish line of Wall Lucan, while the Soudal – Quick Step sets the pace in the peloton.

The breakaway goes away: there are Paret-Peintre and Barguil together with Conci and Albanese

On the Pass of Monte Carruozzo (2nd category of 8.8 km at 4.9%) there are no big jolts either in front or behind and Ghebreigzabhier conquers the GPM without problems. In the following long descent, the breakaway increases the lead, which rises to five minutes. Leknessund gains three seconds of bonus at the flying finish of Montella and it is now clear that it will be the seven in command who will compete for success. It starts Colle Molella (2nd category of 9.7 km at 6.1%). The first to lengthen is Albanian, but everyone answers. Conci also tries, but the Alpecin rider is caught and detached. Barguil also breaks away and three leave: Leknessund, Paret-Peintre and Ghebreigzabhier. The Norwegian tries again and at -4 he’s left alone. But Paret-Peintre doesn’t give up and returns close to the GPM. The descent is very fast, it will have flown in twos. Leknessund tries to anticipate, but Paret-Peintre is clearly faster and wins almost by gap. Albanese starts long in the sprint for third place and is tricked by Skujins.

The new general classification

1. A. LEKNESSUND (Team DSM) 14h35’44” 2. R. EVENEPOEL (Soudal – Quick Step) +28” 3. A. PARET-PAINTER (AG2R Citroen) +30” 4. J. ALMEIDA (UAE Emirates) +1’00” 5. P. ROGLIC (Jumbo-Visma) +1’12” 6. G. THOMAS (INEOS Grenadiers) +1’26” 7. A. VLASOV (BORA – hansgrohe) st 8. T.. SKUJINS (Trek – Segafredo) +1’29” 9. T. GEOGHEGAN HART (INEOS Grenadiers) +1’30” 10. J. VINE (UAE Emirates) +1’36”

Where to follow the Giro d’Italia on TV and streaming

The Giro d’Italia 2023 will be broadcast LIVE on Eurosport 1 and 2 (Sky Channels 210 and 211 and on DAZN) with commentary by Luca Gregorio and Riccardo Magrini and bonus commentary by Moreno Moser and Wladimir Belli. If you don’t want to miss a single meter of the 21 stages of this edition, you can follow the Giro d’Italia LIVE FULL, from km 0, streaming on Discovery+ ( Discover the offer ) and GCN+ with lots more exclusive content. It will also be possible to recover all On Demand rides on all our platforms.

Tour of Italy The Golden Register of the Giro: all the winners from 1909 to 2022 03/05/2023 AT 00:51