Giro d’Italia 2023 – Paret-Peintre rejoices in Lago Laceno, Evenepoel gives up the pink jersey to Leknessund

The sweet tears of Leknessund: the new pink jersey is Norwegian
In the top 10
|1. A. PARET-PAINTER (AG23 Citroen)
|4h16’04”
|2. A. LEKNESSUND (Team DSM)
|+2”
|3. T. SKUJINS (Trek – Segafredo)
|+57”
|4. V. ALBANESE (EOLO Kometa)
|st
|5. N. CONCI (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|+1’02”
|6. A. GHEBREIGZABHIER (Trek – Segafredo)
|+1’07”
|7. K. BOUWMAN (Jumbo-Visma)
|+2’01”
|8. D. CARUSO (Bahrain – Victorious)
|st
|9. E. DUNBAR (Jayco AlUla)
|st
|10. A. VLASOV (BORA – hansgrohe)
|st
The record
More Pinots! The French takes another GPM
In the following descent, made treacherous by the rain, an attack finally materialises. 80 kilometers have passed and they include: Vincent Albanian (AEOLO Comet), Nicholas Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Aurelien Paret-Painter (AG2R Citroen), Warren Barguil (Archaea Samsic), Andreas Leknessund (DSM), Emmanuel Ghebreigzabhier e Tom Skujin (Three – Segafredo). At first he tries to reenter too Bruno Armirail, who however desists after an ambitious but vain run-up. The seven quickly gain a good margin treasure, as the group gets up and breathes after a first part at breakneck speed. Leknessund “wears” the virtual pink jersey and the agreement between the treads is profitable. Albanese be the first to cross the flying finish line of Wall Lucan, while the Soudal – Quick Step sets the pace in the peloton.
The breakaway goes away: there are Paret-Peintre and Barguil together with Conci and Albanese
On the Pass of Monte Carruozzo (2nd category of 8.8 km at 4.9%) there are no big jolts either in front or behind and Ghebreigzabhier conquers the GPM without problems. In the following long descent, the breakaway increases the lead, which rises to five minutes. Leknessund gains three seconds of bonus at the flying finish of Montella and it is now clear that it will be the seven in command who will compete for success. It starts Colle Molella (2nd category of 9.7 km at 6.1%). The first to lengthen is Albanian, but everyone answers. Conci also tries, but the Alpecin rider is caught and detached. Barguil also breaks away and three leave: Leknessund, Paret-Peintre and Ghebreigzabhier. The Norwegian tries again and at -4 he’s left alone. But Paret-Peintre doesn’t give up and returns close to the GPM. The descent is very fast, it will have flown in twos. Leknessund tries to anticipate, but Paret-Peintre is clearly faster and wins almost by gap. Albanese starts long in the sprint for third place and is tricked by Skujins.
The new general classification
|1. A. LEKNESSUND (Team DSM)
|14h35’44”
|2. R. EVENEPOEL (Soudal – Quick Step)
|+28”
|3. A. PARET-PAINTER (AG2R Citroen)
|+30”
|4. J. ALMEIDA (UAE Emirates)
|+1’00”
|5. P. ROGLIC (Jumbo-Visma)
|+1’12”
|6. G. THOMAS (INEOS Grenadiers)
|+1’26”
|7. A. VLASOV (BORA – hansgrohe)
|st
|8. T.. SKUJINS (Trek – Segafredo)
|+1’29”
|9. T. GEOGHEGAN HART (INEOS Grenadiers)
|+1’30”
|10. J. VINE (UAE Emirates)
|+1’36”
