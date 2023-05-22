Giro d’Italia 2023, today’s stage report cards: Frigo, what determination! Roglic has changed tactics, Thomas unknown

TODAY’S REPORT CARDS GIRO D’ITALIA 2023

Sunday 21 May, fifteenth stage

Marco Frigo, 9: finally a young Italian with the right determination to climb. He knows he doesn’t have the pace of Healy and McNulty on Roncola, so he climbs regularly, managing himself. Then he performs a downhill masterpiece, not exactly his bread. Once again he is detached on the final stretch of the Boccola and again manages to return, even attempting a counterattack that almost mocks the other two opponents. He finishes third, probably the best possible result against two contenders who are currently decidedly superior to him. But he really liked it for the stuff he showed, an uncommon tenacity, especially in our latitudes in recent times. He is born in 2000, he is known as Italians mature more slowly than foreigners. Who knows, maybe in the future he won’t be able to become a good interpreter of stage races.

Brandon McNulty, 9: when we saw that Ben Healy was present in the day’s breakaway, we were almost certain that the Irishman would win the stage. Instead, the American performed a masterpiece of tactical sagacity on the Roncola: not having the possibility to respond to the razor blows of his rival, he engaged a progression based on regularity, to then increase his cadence where the slopes became gentler. He also surpassed himself when he managed not to lose even a meter on the Boccola, then in the sprint he was the fastest and capitalized on the opportunity.

Ben Healy, 7: it’s a bitter second place, because he was by far the strongest man among those on the run. Today he was fine, but probably without having the same brilliance as when he dominated in Fossombrone. His sprints hurt, however he couldn’t maintain a steady pace right after and that got into McNulty’s play. Precisely the fact of being the favorite of the day forced him on several occasions to have to work personally, such as in the final when he had to respond first to McNulty’s attack and then to Frigo. In short, tactically there is something to review, but the Irishman will be one of the sure protagonists in the Northern Classics in the coming years. And it’s not excluded that he could become really competitive even in stage races.

Bruno Armirail, 6: the truth is that today nobody intended to take the pink jersey. If the peloton had imposed a major forcing on the Roncola, the Frenchman would certainly have paid the price, because his pedaling was really woody. In any case, he can do nothing but thank for another day of unexpected celebrity. Then from Tuesday he will step aside.

Geraint Thomas, 6,5: it really seems to measure every pedal stroke so as not to waste even a shred of unnecessary energy. Even today he is never seen, yet he is always there with the best. What Thomas will we see in the mountains? He has long since won the Tour in 2018, but in 2022 he finished 3rd in the Big loop. He usually loves ‘ratio’ climbs more than those with gradients greater than 10%: therefore his performance in the mountains in the third week remains unknown, although he has an immense experience that can’t let even Roglic sleep peacefully.

João Almeida, 7: who would have ever thought that it was the Portuguese who lit the fuse among the men in the standings on the Boccola? The Lusitanian seems to be improving in condition a week after the Cesena time trial from which he expected more. He remains in full swing for the podium, but one doubt remains: is it conceivable that he could even attack Roglic and Thomas? In the past, on the great mountains, he has always cared only to defend himself (often with excellent results), without however ever giving the impression of being able to impose an action: after all, he is more of a time trial man than a climber.

Primoz Roglic, 6.5: everyone was expecting a razor from him on the final climb, but we had some doubts. What would be the use of wasting energy to gain, at best, 7 or 8 seconds? The Slovenian, burned by the experiences of the past, when he often squandered what he built in the first 2/3 of the Corsa Rosa in the third week, this time he adopted the reverse tactic, always saving money. At the beginning of the Giro he wasn’t well, then gradually he got in shape and now appears to be the clear favorite for the final success.

Damiano Caruso, 6.5: if you look at the images of the stage, there was a moment when the Sicilian, in the toughest part of the Boccola, was climbing very hard on the left, overtaking everyone. Then Joao Almeida blocked the road for him, forcing him to brake uphill and restart almost from a standstill. However, his legs were turning well: a small sign or a big one? As he often repeats, at his age no one expects anything from him. Precisely for this reason he should not have any fear of daring. He is at stake and must dance all the way to Rome.

Lennard Kaemna, 5: it is true that he loses just 2″ from the other men in the standings, however having broken away in a stage favorable to his characteristics is certainly not a good sign for the German.

Photo: Lapresse