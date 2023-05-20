Giro d’Italia – Alberto Bettiol: “Those who criticize us? It was the coldest day of my life”

Another stage went on file and, unfortunately, an Italian victory didn’t come despite trying dancers, Solve e Bettiol. It’s not the first time we’ve seen the EF Education EasyPost rider on the attack, but Nico Denz was once again the winner. There is regret on the part of Bettiol also because, with the arrival of the great mountains, there is the awareness that it will be difficult to find other opportunities. Then a word against those who have criticized the riders in recent days. There was talk of a strike, but the group had asked to avoid those stretches that could have put the platoon in clear difficulty due to the cold and the rain.

I don’t know when I will have other opportunities…

Unfortunately today I missed the sprint. I’m always close to winning, but I can never take it. The Giro for the men of classification will start on Sunday. The mountains will come and I don’t know when I’ll have the chance to play for victory again. [Bettiol a Rai Sport]

It’s not the first escape, you always have an aggressive attitude

Attitude comes from a good condition. I feel good and I’m happy with what I’ve shown so far, but the victory hasn’t come. I’m sorry because I had the same legs as the winners and regret comes from mistakes

It was the coldest day of my life

I hope no one writes polemically about us. I would have liked you to feel the cold we felt when we were on the Sempione and started the descent. It was really hard, I don’t wish that on anyone… It was the coldest day of my life

