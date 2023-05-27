Giro d’Italia, Alberto Contador: “Monte Lussari the hardest climb ever”

Let’s go to Alberto Contador, who danced on the pedals uphill. A mixture of beauty and effectiveness, poetry and performance (in terms of results) that marked an era: seven great Tours won (the Giro twice, the Tour twice and his Vuelta even three), the most great climbs tamed lightly, as if it were the most natural thing in the world. So let’s go to Alberto Contador to have him tell us what awaits us, 18.6 kilometers from the 750 meters of Tarvisio to the 1,766 meters of Monte Lussari, the first 10.7 floors, at constant 2%, on a cycle path, then the bikes and the world change and they arrive 7.9 kilometers uphill, of which 7.3 of pure, ferocious, vertical climbing, with peaks at 22-23% in the middle of the woods. A concrete road with a knurling to give the bike more grip, especially in the rain.

Let’s go to Contador’s to blow us away.

“I tried it. I did it all standing on the pedals”.

In what sense standing? At 22-23%?

“Well yes, it’s my natural style. Not everyone will do it like that, Thibaut Pinot I guess so, and some others too. It depends on the way you ride. Thomas, Roglic and Almeida are often sitting in the saddle”.

What climb should we expect?

"A stuff never seen before, very hard, in the final seven and a half kilometers there is only a small moment of respite, let's say, towards the end. A very small illusion. But it never goes below 15%".

Can we compare it to some other climb?

“For me it’s even harder than Zoncolan. But that’s not the point either.”

“It’s just that it’s a climb unlike any other, you’re on a small road, in the middle of the woods, it’s a strange sensation, almost of loneliness. And you go up at 8-10 kilometers per hour. Only against the time, only against yourself. I am convinced that it will be the toughest time trial in the history of a Grand Tour”.

Do you have something like this in Spain?

“No, I wouldn’t say so. There are some that can look like Monte Lussari, but we’re talking about short climbs, two or three kilometres. Like the Bola del Mundo, in Madrid, but that is three kilometers or a little more. But seven and half no, this is really too much”.

There is no asphalt, does this affect?

“Yes, of course. When there’s asphalt it’s always easier. With concrete, on the other hand, the climb becomes even harder. On the other hand, however, there is good traction for the bike. But this will also be an element that complicates everything”.

Will everyone change bikes after the first part?

“The big favorites certainly do, the others have no reason to.”

How much time is lost in the change of bike?

"At least twenty seconds, if not more. The problem is that you stop when you go fast: you have to go from 50-55 kilometers per hour to zero and then pick up again. There's also a problem picking up the pace on a different bike".

In Cortina, before the final climb, Roglic changed his bike and put on a single chainring.

“It’s kind of his way of racing. He likes being out of the saddle for a long time, he will certainly have analyzed everything down to the millimetre. But on the Lussari we don’t talk about millimetres: you have to be ready for gradients of 22-23%. Tremendous” .

Does anything change without flagships?

“No, in the end nothing changes. I’m sure the sporting directors from the bikes will still be able to talk to the riders and give them references. But then what references? This uphill time trial is more of a challenge against oneself. In the end, the accounts”.

Only the time trial is missing, and we have the first two separated by twenty-six seconds. Who win?

“How do I know. But I’d say Geraint Thomas. I’ve always seen him to be very solid, he’s the only one who has never had a bad day. In fact, he’s never really had a single meter of crisis since the beginning of the Giro” .

Could Roglic be thinking about the time trial that cost him the Tour?

“This will be different, and also the same. Different because he had the leader’s jersey at the time. Now he’s rightly in the opposite situation: Thomas is in the jersey, and he’s second. But he’ll certainly think about it. It’s always a time trial where you play a great Giro. In this sense it’s the same.”

"It will certainly count. After the letter from the UCI and the controversy, no one was able to take the helicopter down, in the end everyone will have had the same conditions, everyone will have arrived at the hotel late".

“It will certainly count. After the letter from the UCI and the controversy, no one was able to take the helicopter down, in the end everyone will have had the same conditions, everyone will have arrived at the hotel late”.

Will it be a duel between Thomas and Roglic or is there still room for Almeida?

“Sure there’s room.”

He has one minute to make up and in the last two days he has always lost.