Giro d’Italia – Magnus Cort also scores en plein in the Grand Tours! Winning escape in Viareggio, De Marchi third

De Marchi almost in tears: “I don’t want to just try, I want to win. I’ll try again”
Schedule and results
Tour of Italy
Giro d’Italia: startlist, retired, disqualified and press releases from the Jury
08/05/2023 AT 01:37
The order of arrival
|1. M. CORT (EF Education-EasyPost)
|4h51’15”
|2. D. GEE (Israel – Premier Tech)
|st
|3. A. DE MARCHI (Israel – Premier Tech)
|+2”
|4. M. PEDERSEN (Trek – Segafredo)
|+51”
|5. P. ACKERMANN (UAE Emirates)
|st
|6. S. OLDANI (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|st
|7. J. MILAN (Bahrain – Victorious)
|st
|8. M. CAVENDISH (Astana Kazakhstan)
|st
|9. M. MAESTRI (EOLO-Computer)
|st
|10. F. FIORELLI (Green Project-Bardiani)
|st
The record
What is Vlasov doing down there? The Russian doesn’t seem to be doing well
The couple makes a vacuum, even if from behind they try to bring themselves under too Magnus Cort (EF) e Davide Bais (EOLO-Kometa). At some point it even moves Tao Geoghegan Hart, in response to another extension, but the 2020 winner gets up and is immediately reabsorbed. AND the Movistar di Fernando Gaviria to worry that the flight does not take a disproportionate advantage. In the meantime, however, there is another rider who is not well and he is an important name: Alexander Vlasov. The Russian of BORA talks to the flagship and pedals with difficulty in the rear of the race. Initially he doesn’t give up, but then he too gives up and the Giro loses a rider in weight. The run-up by Cort and Bais is profitable and a leading quartet is formed. The EOLO rider returns just in time to take the flying finish line of Villa Minozzo where a few minutes later a brilliant jonathan milan beats Michael Matthews e Mads Pedersen and move into fifth place.
What a shot by Jonathan Milan: it really flew to Villa Minozzo
The bad weather does not subside. Many runners stop to dress better, the rain is lashing and at the top of the climb 3° degrees and strong winds are reported. On the Roots Pass (2nd category of 7.1 km at 4.4%) Gaviria also has to put his foot on the ground to cover himself and at that juncture the pace picks up a bit with UAE and INEOS in the lead. The group splits up and arrives at the GPM about four minutes from the pacesetters, adjusted at the brow by Davide Bais. The EOLO rider is more and more the leader in the blue jersey classification, but in the downhill he loses contact with his breakaway companions, also due to a mechanical problem. Gaviria, on the other hand, falls. The INEOS approaches the descent in the lead, but suddenly the attack arrives Bahrain-Victorious. The trio Pasqualon-Milan-Caruso makes the vacuum exploiting the pitfalls of the wet surface and gains over thirty seconds. The only Pavel Sivakov it stays with them, for several kilometers. At the end of the dive Milan falls, restarts but the action is soon cancelled.
Is Bahrain an attack? Milan, Pasqualon and Caruso try it downhill
With the broadsides behind them, the advantage of De Marchi, Gee and Cort is reduced to two and a half minutes. Canadian transits first at GPM yes Monteperpoli (4th category of 2.4 km at 9%). Behind, the group is extremely fragmented and in the first section are Jonathan Milan and Davide Ballerini. Bahrain and Soudal shoot, but the various manage to return on the plain Pascal Ackermann, Mads Pedersen e Mark Cavendish. Fernando Gaviria and Kaden Groves are missing. The weather situation improved and the riders tackled a stretch apparently without difficulty, but a new crash involved the rear of the peloton. Down – rather badly – Warren Barguil and Lukas Pöstelberger. An employee of the Giro stops to help the Austrian without looking at the road and is almost hit by the driver Alberto Bettiolwho dodges him with difficulty and then yells at him.
Bettiol hits a mechanic in full force: the two then argue in the street
Where to follow the Giro d’Italia on TV and streaming
Relive the tenth stage in streaming
Tour of Italy
Giro d’Italia 2023: route, calendar and results
07/05/2023 AT 11:42
Tour of Italy
How much is winning the Giro d’Italia worth? The full prize pool
03/05/2023 AT 00:45