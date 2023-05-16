Giro d’Italia – Magnus Cort also scores en plein in the Grand Tours! Winning escape in Viareggio, De Marchi third

Il Tour of Italy restarts in the sign of Magnus Cort. The EF rider conquers the tenth stage after a very tough day due to the inclement weather, dominating the sprint Viareggio in front of fellow escapees Derek Gee e Alessandro DeMarchi. Like Mads Pedersen already in this edition, also the Danish complete the collection of stages in the Grand Tours, after the six pocketed at the Vuelta and the two at the Tour de France. The group arrives almost a minute away, defeated in the long final run-up and regulated by Pedersen on Ackermann, Oldani and Milan. Racing loses another top 5 contender as Alexander Vlasovwho retired in the first stage of the stage. Jay Vineon the other hand, falls downhill and reaches the finish line over eleven minutes late. Geraint Thomas in rosa.

De Marchi almost in tears: “I don’t want to just try, I want to win. I’ll try again”

Schedule and results

Tour of Italy Giro d’Italia: startlist, retired, disqualified and press releases from the Jury 08/05/2023 AT 01:37

The order of arrival

1. M. CORT (EF Education-EasyPost) 4h51’15” 2. D. GEE (Israel – Premier Tech) st 3. A. DE MARCHI (Israel – Premier Tech) +2” 4. M. PEDERSEN (Trek – Segafredo) +51” 5. P. ACKERMANN (UAE Emirates) st 6. S. OLDANI (Alpecin-Deceuninck) st 7. J. MILAN (Bahrain – Victorious) st 8. M. CAVENDISH (Astana Kazakhstan) st 9. M. MAESTRI (EOLO-Computer) st 10. F. FIORELLI (Green Project-Bardiani) st

The record

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel PremierTech), Dominic Pozzo alive (Israel PremierTech), Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Circus Wanty), Sven Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché-Circus Wanty), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education EasyPost), Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ), Callum Scotson (Jayco AlUla), Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck). The riders start at full speed and escape attempts are wasted, both to warm up and for a route that is rather inviting from this point of view. Initially they leave Mattia Cattaneo and Louis Vervaeke (Soudal – Quick Step), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek – Segafredo), Alessandro DeMarchi (Jayco AlUla) e Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech). Rosso di Buja is not satisfied and in an uphill section raises again, taking only Gee with him. After the Evenepoel earthquake and the first day of rest, the race restarts with a stage in which the duel between the fugitives and the sprinters’ teams can be re-enacted. But the weather is a factor: it’s raining, it’s cold, it’s windy and sleet is expected at some points in the race. Initially it is rumored that the race could also be shortened. In addition to the world champion, they don’t restart due to Covid or other problems either(Israel PremierTech),(Israel PremierTech),(Intermarché-Circus Wanty),(Intermarché-Circus Wanty),(EF Education EasyPost),(Groupama-FDJ),(Jayco AlUla),(Alpecin-Deceuninck). The riders start at full speed and escape attempts are wasted, both to warm up and for a route that is rather inviting from this point of view. Initially they leave Mattia Cattaneo and Louis Vervaeke (Soudal – Quick Step), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek – Segafredo),(Jayco AlUla) e(Israel – Premier Tech). Rosso di Buja is not satisfied and in an uphill section raises again, taking only Gee with him.

What is Vlasov doing down there? The Russian doesn’t seem to be doing well

The couple makes a vacuum, even if from behind they try to bring themselves under too Magnus Cort (EF) e Davide Bais (EOLO-Kometa). At some point it even moves Tao Geoghegan Hart, in response to another extension, but the 2020 winner gets up and is immediately reabsorbed. AND the Movistar di Fernando Gaviria to worry that the flight does not take a disproportionate advantage. In the meantime, however, there is another rider who is not well and he is an important name: Alexander Vlasov. The Russian of BORA talks to the flagship and pedals with difficulty in the rear of the race. Initially he doesn’t give up, but then he too gives up and the Giro loses a rider in weight. The run-up by Cort and Bais is profitable and a leading quartet is formed. The EOLO rider returns just in time to take the flying finish line of Villa Minozzo where a few minutes later a brilliant jonathan milan beats Michael Matthews e Mads Pedersen and move into fifth place.

What a shot by Jonathan Milan: it really flew to Villa Minozzo

The bad weather does not subside. Many runners stop to dress better, the rain is lashing and at the top of the climb 3° degrees and strong winds are reported. On the Roots Pass (2nd category of 7.1 km at 4.4%) Gaviria also has to put his foot on the ground to cover himself and at that juncture the pace picks up a bit with UAE and INEOS in the lead. The group splits up and arrives at the GPM about four minutes from the pacesetters, adjusted at the brow by Davide Bais. The EOLO rider is more and more the leader in the blue jersey classification, but in the downhill he loses contact with his breakaway companions, also due to a mechanical problem. Gaviria, on the other hand, falls. The INEOS approaches the descent in the lead, but suddenly the attack arrives Bahrain-Victorious. The trio Pasqualon-Milan-Caruso makes the vacuum exploiting the pitfalls of the wet surface and gains over thirty seconds. The only Pavel Sivakov it stays with them, for several kilometers. At the end of the dive Milan falls, restarts but the action is soon cancelled.

Is Bahrain an attack? Milan, Pasqualon and Caruso try it downhill

With the broadsides behind them, the advantage of De Marchi, Gee and Cort is reduced to two and a half minutes. Canadian transits first at GPM yes Monteperpoli (4th category of 2.4 km at 9%). Behind, the group is extremely fragmented and in the first section are Jonathan Milan and Davide Ballerini. Bahrain and Soudal shoot, but the various manage to return on the plain Pascal Ackermann, Mads Pedersen e Mark Cavendish. Fernando Gaviria and Kaden Groves are missing. The weather situation improved and the riders tackled a stretch apparently without difficulty, but a new crash involved the rear of the peloton. Down – rather badly – Warren Barguil and Lukas Pöstelberger. An employee of the Giro stops to help the Austrian without looking at the road and is almost hit by the driver Alberto Bettiolwho dodges him with difficulty and then yells at him.

Bettiol hits a mechanic in full force: the two then argue in the street

In the pink jersey group there are about 60 runners and a second stub chases after several minutes already, with no hope of returning. It is also part of it Jay Vine, crashed downhill and helped in vain by some companions. Magnus Cort passes the flying finish line of Bridge in Moriano. Leading the pursuit of the trio are a man from Astana, one from Trek and one from Bahrain (the indomitable Pasqualon). But the advantage of De Marchi, Gee and Cort does not decrease, or at least it does so very slowly. The treads overcome the climb of Montemagno losing less time than expected and they reach the -10 banner with 45 seconds of treasure. Which remains so even at -8, at -6 and at -4. Shortly thereafter the peloton gave up, with the INEOS back in front. Gee tries the pheasant with 1500 meters to go, but Cort and De Marchi (with difficulty) return. The Italian launches a desperate sprint, but the petrol has run out. Gee passes it, especially Cort passes it, who wins easily. Second success in this Giro d’Italia EF after the pearl of Ben Healy in Fossombrone.

Where to follow the Giro d’Italia on TV and streaming

The Giro d’Italia 2023 will be broadcast LIVE on Eurosport 1 and 2 (Sky Channels 210 and 211 and on DAZN) with commentary by Luca Gregorio and Riccardo Magrini and bonus commentary by Moreno Moser and Wladimir Belli. If you don’t want to miss a single meter of the 21 stages of this edition, you can follow the Giro d’Italia LIVE FULL, from km 0, streaming on Discovery+ ( Discover the offer ) and GCN+ with lots more exclusive content. It will also be possible to recover all On Demand rides on all our platforms.

Relive the tenth stage in streaming

Tour of Italy Giro d’Italia 2023: route, calendar and results 07/05/2023 AT 11:42