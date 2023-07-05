Giro d’Italia – No fractures for Elisa Longo Borghini, but she remains at risk of withdrawal: she will be evaluated on Wednesday morning

Little sigh of relief for Elisa Longo Borghini who, after the terrible fall on the descent after the GPM Sant’Ignazio, went to the Cirié hospital for tests for a suspected concussion and a suspected fracture of the collarbone. Fortunately, the tests carried out excluded the presence of fractures and neurological damage. However, the many wounds and abrasions remedied on the right side of her body remain, where the cyclist feels so much pain. The Italian national champion, before the Ceres stage, was second in the standings 49” behind van Vleuten, after the success of the day before in Borgo Val di Taro. Now, her presence for the end of this Giro will still have to be evaluated, starting from the next stage, the Canelli-Canelli. Longo Borghini will decide together with the Lidl-Trek medical staff to understand if there are the conditions to be able to continue the race.

Elisa Longo Borghini has left the hospital in Cirié (Turin). At the end of today’s stage, of the Giro Donne, Elisa went with Dr. Francesca Della Bianca for checks following the fall that occurred on the descent from the last climb and which led to the arrival in Ceres. Elisa underwent an X-ray of her pelvis and right shoulder, the most painful part of her body, which excluded the presence of fractures. She also underwent a brain scan, as she hit her head during the crash (although with no helmet damage), which tested negative for any injuries.

Subsequently, Elisa underwent a neurological consultation, which ruled out further consequences. Elisa also suffered several bruises and abrasions on the right side of her body, especially on the shoulder, scapula and ribs. Given the concussion protocol required in these cases, Longo Borghini will remain under observation by the team doctor for the next few hours. Therefore, any decision on Elisa’s presence at the start of the sixth stage of the Giro Donne will be made tomorrow morning

Longo Borghini who, in fact, still managed to get back on the saddle and finish the race, slipping however to 17th place in the standings more than 8′ behind van Vleuten. The captain of the Lidl-Trek has become Gaia Realini who is in fifth place in the general classification with a delay of 3’14” from the pink jersey. Realini who is also the best Italian in the standings and who is second in the ranking of the best young players.

