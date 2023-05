ROGLIC: “TOWARDS A WONDERFUL FINAL”

The uncontainable joy of Roglic after the triumph on Monte Lussari: “It’s an incredible feeling. My chain fell off, I put it back right away. I could have lost everything, but it’s part of racing. The public gave me some more watts and enjoyed the atmosphere and energy of the event. One day to go. Tomorrow’s course is technical. It’s not over until it’s over, but we are close to a wonderful finish.”