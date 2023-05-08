Giro d’Italia, stage 2 – Jonathan Milan is a great Milan and Italy is already unlocking: promoted and rejected

promoted
Tour of Italy
From Buja with love! Jonathan Milan wins the first sprint
9 HOURS AGO
Jonathan MILAN
Fantastic. jonathan milan he made a crazy comeback, all about power, thus going on to conquer his first career success in a Grand Tour. All done at 22 years, 7 months and 13 days. Not since Cipollini (in 1989) has such a young Italian sprinter won a stage of the Giro. A star was born? We already knew it, having seen his victories on the track and the three sprints already achieved on the road even if in minor races (Tour of Croatia and Saudi Tour). But Milan is growing and will soon become the absolute reference for Italy in the ‘fast wheels’ category.
Milan to go crazy in San Salvo! Dominated sprint, relive the finish
Dekker e Marit
They finished, but they weren’t the reference sprinters for this first stage on the road. Well done David Deckerof Arkéa Samsic, which finished in 2nd place, while Arne Marit, of the Intermarché-Circus Wanty, was 4th. Important placements that instill confidence in the individual sprinters and their respective teams who, from now on, will give even more to give their man of reference a chance.
Giro 360: Milan amazing, first blue victory
Paul LAPEIRA
A bit boring stage, to tell the truth, but it fits into the economy of a Grand Tour. There were 5 riders in front who enlivened the race. Among these too Paul Lapeira, class 2000 of the AG2R Citroën. The Frenchman is the one who showed off the most in this stage, going on to win the two GPMs of the day: Lapeira thus became the new blue jersey of the Giro, taking the jersey off Geoghegan hart.
Failed
FERNANDO GAVIRIA
First chance for Fernando Gaviria who wants to be the reference sprinter of this Giro. The Colombian had sent good signals with the sprint of the flying finish line, then what happened? The Movistar captain managed only a 7th place, not taking advantage of a golden opportunity.
Gaviria warns the competition: beat the other sprinters to the flying finish line
Michael MATTHEWS
Sprint for pure sprinters e MichaelMatthews, although very strong, cannot be placed in the list of pure sprinters. But, with what happened in the finale of this stage, and with Jayco AlUla working all for him, something more was expected from the Australian rider. But Matthews only finished in 10th place.
Simone CONSONNI
An Italian wins, Milan, but only another Italian has managed to conquer a place in the top 10. It is Niccolò Bonifazio who is 7th, while Simone Consonni ends outside. It’s true that the Cofidis rider didn’t have a big train at his disposal – also due to that crash in the final stages – but they hoped for something more for the Olympic champion. There will be other occasions.
Ready, go… first escape! There is immediately a Bais on the attack
Where to follow the Giro d’Italia on TV and streaming
The complete prize money of the Giro 106: almost 300,000 euros to the winner
Tour of Italy
The Golden Register of the Giro: all the winners from 1909 to 2022
03/05/2023 AT 00:51
Tour of Italy
How much is winning the Giro d’Italia worth? The full prize pool
03/05/2023 AT 00:45