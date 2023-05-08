Giro d’Italia, stage 2 – Jonathan Milan is a great Milan and Italy is already unlocking: promoted and rejected

The second stage of the Giro is archived, with the arrival of Saint Salvo which saw the first opportunity for the sprinters. It was a sprint, even if it was a very particular sprint due to the crash in the final which also made some men in the standings lose seconds. To raise his arms to the sky is jonathan milan who thus conquered his first stage in a Grand Tour (at his first participation by the way). There are those who have disappointed, however, like Gaviria e Matthews who didn’t even come close to winning the day. And the show? Not a day out of fireworks, with the solo lapeira to animate the race thanks to his escape.

promoted

Tour of Italy From Buja with love! Jonathan Milan wins the first sprint 9 HOURS AGO

Jonathan MILAN

Fantastic. jonathan milan he made a crazy comeback, all about power, thus going on to conquer his first career success in a Grand Tour. All done at 22 years, 7 months and 13 days. Not since Cipollini (in 1989) has such a young Italian sprinter won a stage of the Giro. A star was born? We already knew it, having seen his victories on the track and the three sprints already achieved on the road even if in minor races (Tour of Croatia and Saudi Tour). But Milan is growing and will soon become the absolute reference for Italy in the ‘fast wheels’ category.

Milan to go crazy in San Salvo! Dominated sprint, relive the finish

Dekker e Marit

They finished, but they weren’t the reference sprinters for this first stage on the road. Well done David Deckerof Arkéa Samsic, which finished in 2nd place, while Arne Marit, of the Intermarché-Circus Wanty, was 4th. Important placements that instill confidence in the individual sprinters and their respective teams who, from now on, will give even more to give their man of reference a chance.

Giro 360: Milan amazing, first blue victory

Paul LAPEIRA

A bit boring stage, to tell the truth, but it fits into the economy of a Grand Tour. There were 5 riders in front who enlivened the race. Among these too Paul Lapeira, class 2000 of the AG2R Citroën. The Frenchman is the one who showed off the most in this stage, going on to win the two GPMs of the day: Lapeira thus became the new blue jersey of the Giro, taking the jersey off Geoghegan hart.

Failed

FERNANDO GAVIRIA

First chance for Fernando Gaviria who wants to be the reference sprinter of this Giro. The Colombian had sent good signals with the sprint of the flying finish line, then what happened? The Movistar captain managed only a 7th place, not taking advantage of a golden opportunity.

Gaviria warns the competition: beat the other sprinters to the flying finish line

Michael MATTHEWS

Sprint for pure sprinters e MichaelMatthews, although very strong, cannot be placed in the list of pure sprinters. But, with what happened in the finale of this stage, and with Jayco AlUla working all for him, something more was expected from the Australian rider. But Matthews only finished in 10th place.

Simone CONSONNI

An Italian wins, Milan, but only another Italian has managed to conquer a place in the top 10. It is Niccolò Bonifazio who is 7th, while Simone Consonni ends outside. It’s true that the Cofidis rider didn’t have a big train at his disposal – also due to that crash in the final stages – but they hoped for something more for the Olympic champion. There will be other occasions.

Ready, go… first escape! There is immediately a Bais on the attack

Where to follow the Giro d’Italia on TV and streaming

The Giro d’Italia 2023 will be broadcast LIVE on Eurosport 1 and 2 (Sky Channels 210 and 211 and on DAZN) with commentary by Luca Gregorio and Riccardo Magrini and bonus commentary by Moreno Moser and Wladimir Belli. If you don’t want to miss a single meter of the 21 stages of this edition, you can follow the Giro d’Italia LIVE FULL, from km 0, streaming on Discovery+ ( Discover the offer ) and GCN+ with lots more exclusive content. It will also be possible to recover all On Demand rides on all our platforms.

The complete prize money of the Giro 106: almost 300,000 euros to the winner

Tour of Italy The Golden Register of the Giro: all the winners from 1909 to 2022 03/05/2023 AT 00:51