Giro d’Italia – The riders’ strike, the compromise and the arrival with the sun: stage Crans-Montana, what happened

Friday 19 May 2023. The Giro should have been ignited with the stage in Crans-Montana, one of the big stages of this edition of the pink race. It wasn’t the queen stage, but it was the stage with the Coppi peak (the highest peak) with the 2469 meters of Gran San Bernardo pass. That the stage had been born under a bad star, however, was immediately understood with bad weather threatening the regular passage on these climbs. And so it was, with the transit on the Gran San Bernardo being canceled due to snow and the risk of avalanches. Skipped the Cima Coppi, it was still the stage of Heart Cross e you Crans Montana. In short, the fertile ground to place an attack and overturn the Giro was all there. Still bad weather, rain, icy roads and the mood of the runners between covid and falls. Finally the runners union knocked on RCS Sport’s door to ask for decisive intervention on stage 13. The intervention took place and the stage was shortened: from the initially planned 199 km, it was reduced to 74.6 km. But did it really do anything? Was everyone happy or unhappy? Has the institution of the pink jersey been respected or have fans and sponsors been disappointed? Let’s try to reconstruct what happened during the day in Crans-Montana, from the meetings in the hotel on Thursday evening to the ‘compromise’, as defined by Vegni, found in the morning before the departure from Borgofranco d’Ivrea.

Schedule and results

Tour of Italy See also No kidding, the Excel e-sports tournament is now underway | 4Gamers Vegni: “A compromise was found with the riders, but it’s not the toughest Giro” 13 HOURS AGO

The specter of bad weather: Thursday evening meetings

That there was bad weather was known, but for days already… It is no coincidence that on Monday 15 May, during the rest day, stage 13 had already undergone a change by canceling the passage from Passo Gran San Bernardo. But the rain and the icy roads scared many riders and, on Thursday evening, after the Rivoli stage, the representatives of each team met in the hotel to study something. The forecasts still showed bad weather and the safety of the runners had to be considered…

Sanchez: “A circus. You can see the forecast two days before and the decision is made today?”

What the runners were really asking for

The passage of the Gran San Bernardo Pass had been canceled due to snow and risk of avalanches and, therefore, one could have thought that the same conditions would also be found by the riders on the Croix de Coeur and, above all, in the immediate descent. The request of the riders, therefore, was to neutralize part of the stage and, specifically, not to carry out the ascent and descent of the first GPM in Switzerland. From the images we saw before and during the stage, the asphalt of the descent was anything but practicable with some stretches still icy. Many sports directors and riders confirmed to us the dangers of descending the Croix de Coeur descent and how it was all decided to do it without taking any risks.

Friday morning voting. Saved: 90% in favor of the reduction

After the words spent on Thursday evening, we moved on to action. Too late? Probably yes. The start of the Borgofranco d’Ivrea-Crans Montana was set for 11, but some runners – during breakfast – tried to make the change to the route effective. Through the CPA, the Union of Runners, led by the ex Adam Hansena vote was taken to request or not the intervention of RCS Corse and to ask the application of the “Protocol for extreme weather conditions” and, as reported by Cristian Salvato (representative of the CPA for the Giro d’Italia), 90% of the teams voted in favor of a decisive intervention. Only three teams would have opposed the stage change: Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizané, Eolo Kometa and Corratec-Selle Italia. So Salvato went to Vegni effectively asking for the reduction of the stage, with the cancellation of Heart Cross.

Hansen’s words

The conditions we are experiencing in this year’s Giro d’Italia are among the most complicated we have ever seen. A vote was held last night on whether or not to apply the weather protocol. According to the regulation in force, freezing rain and extreme temperatures are among the points that can call for the implementation of a vote. In case of a majority greater than 80%, the other riders must respect the decision of the majority. In this case, the vote had a 90% majority. The riders thank RCS for their support, and will do their best to put on a show for the world to watch

The descent of the Croix de Coeur is scary: the conditions of the asphalt

The compromise found with Vegni

Vegni himself said so. A was found compromise. The riders didn’t want to do the Croix de Coeur due to a safety issue? There is. But you can’t make a stage with a single climb or find the way and the time to change the route. Given the rain that the riders encountered in Borgofranco d’Ivrea, it was decided to go up to Switzerland with the team buses and start stage no. 13 from Le Châble. From the initially planned 199 km, we moved on to 74.6 km distance. But didn’t the runners ask to skip the Croix de Coeur cleanly? They were not accepted as such, but their gain was that they did 124.4 km less. Uphill. A little breather, but at what price?

Vegni’s words

The riders asked for the “Extreme weather conditions protocol” to be activated and we sought mediation. We tried to give the riders a little of what they asked for but, at the same time, we asked to keep the important part of the stage as it should be. Then we will still do the Croix de Coeur and the finish in Crans-Montana

Vegni: “Short stage? The problem was the cold but Rominger won an all-wet Giro in ’95”

The specter of the runners’ strike

Someone even spoke of a strike. Gasparotto, driving the Bora Hansgrohe flagship, applauded the mediation carried out by RCS. Also because, with these conditions, there would have been a risk of the runners’ strike…

A decision like this needs to be made between all parties involved, from the organizers to the riders’ representatives and sporting directors. If the CPA presents a request to RCS Sport threatening a strike otherwise, better how things went today because at least we ran. If you then ask me if there were the necessary conditions to do the entire stage, you have to contextualize everything in the exceptional situation of this Giro. In my career I’ve done Gavia and Stelvio under the snow, but I’ve never seen as much water as in this edition. RCS must be acknowledged for having avoided a strike by making such a short stage

The missed show and the arrival with the sun

And then how did it end? Hansen had promised that there would be a show but, after the Croix de Coeur climb, done at the right average, the stage was practically over. From a competitive point of view let’s say. The descent was made slowly, so much so that they came back from behind, and the rest of the fraction saw the group not stepping on the accelerator, leaving the breakaway the chance to fight for the stage. The scatterelli of the last 2 km, actually accelerations and nothing more, cannot be configured as “true competitive spirit”. What is most mocking is that, on the last climb, the sun also came…

Thomas doesn’t tremble in Crans-Montana: Roglic is there, Almeida takes the sprint. The arrival of the big names

Where to follow the Giro d’Italia on TV and streaming

The Giro d’Italia 2023 will be broadcast LIVE on Eurosport 1 and 2 (Sky Channels 210 and 211 and on DAZN) with commentary by Luca Gregorio and Riccardo Magrini and bonus commentary by Moreno Moser and Wladimir Belli. If you don’t want to miss a single meter of the 21 stages of this edition, you can follow the Giro d’Italia LIVE FULL, from km 0, streaming on Discovery+ ( Discover the offer ) and GCN+ with lots more exclusive content. It will also be possible to recover all On Demand rides on all our platforms.

The complete prize money of the Giro 106: almost 300,000 euros to the winner

Tour of Italy Hansen: “90% of the riders voted for the reduction, but we promise a show” 14 HOURS AGO