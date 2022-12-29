Giulia Salemi never gives up on the latest trends. She confesses that even her grandmother would be angry to see her tanned like this!

The looks that Salemi shows off in every episode at Big Brother Vip are truly highly sought after. The woman is a true fashion enthusiast and since the very first entry into her Big Brother house, her looks have not gone unnoticed. Even Alfonso Signorini loved her style which is very reminiscent of that of the very famous Kardashian sisters. The woman undoubtedly has an unmistakable style: she plays with patterns, shoes, fabrics, in short, her mixes are super appreciated by fashion fans. Yet her latest look doesn’t seem to fit the occasion! Giulia admits that she was brave and that even her grandmother ‘Giuli’ would be very angry if she saw her in Cortina like this!

Giulia Salemi, the least suitable look for a walk in Cortina: fashion yes but hot no!

At the moment the woman is with Pierpaolo in Cortina. It seems that her boyfriend does not particularly like skiing and that due to crazy people who run on the slopes, even the shutter was not recommended. Magati won’t go down the black slopes but at least they can’t miss a walk in the centre. The two get ready and Giulia makes a story that surprises everyone for the chosen look.

Initially you only see the duvet from the brand new and super exclusive GCDS collection. Giulia obviously chose a garment from the Hallo Kitty collection. Under her you can see the sweater with the same texture but what makes Giulia courageous is the choice to also wear the skirt without socks!

A look she describes as ‘brave’ but admits it would have pissed off her grandmother. His perfectly matched suit belongs to an exclusive brand collection. Skirt and sweater are just…

295 and 360 euros! An outfit which, in addition to not being particularly accessible to everyone, is really unsuitable for a walk in Cortina! But then, who are we to judge, now the influencers, such as Chiara Ferragni, Kendall Jenner go on the snow in a bikini so what a miniskirt will it ever be!

