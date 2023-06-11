Giulia Tramontano and Thiago, the day of the last farewell from Senago to Sant’Antimo. Friday a torchlight procession

“It was right to bring the hug of all of Senago on the occasion of the last farewell to Giulia and Thiago. It was important for us to demonstrate our closeness to the family and the municipality of Sant’Antimo, which we thank for their hospitality”. This is the comment of the mayor of Senago, Magda Beretta that this afternoon, together with the deputy mayor Saverio Cucinotta and the president of the municipal council, Valerio Mantovaniparticipated in Sant’Antimo, in the province of Naples, at the funeral of Giulia Tramontano and Thiago the baby she was carrying.

The funeral of Giulia Tramontano

And Senago a Sant’Antimo it was the day oflast farewell to the young woman pregnant in the seventh month killed on Saturday 27 May by her partner, Alessandro Impagnatiello, I confess. In the Municipality of the Milanese hinterland where Giulia had lived for five years, even today there is mourning in the city and flags at half-mast. Was suspended the Palio.

Funeral Giulia Tramontano, white balloons for the 29-year-old and Thiago

On Friday, June 16, another moment of commemoration, perhaps one, will be organized by the municipal administration and the Pastoral Community silent torchlight. At the same time that the funeral was celebrated, spontaneously, in Via Monte Rosawhere Impagnatiello abandoned the body of the 29-year-old and a muralsthey found each other dozens of people. They hadn’t made an appointment, people started to come together spontaneously and recited prayers in silence.

The municipality in the Milanese hinterland, where Giulia had lived for five years, does not want to forget and there are many who ask that a garden o one playground. Notes, poems, letters, soft toys and toys for Thiago, left by hundreds of people in via Monte Rosa, collected and taken to the municipal warehouse, they will be delivered to the Tramontano family shortly. Next to the red bench in the Falcone e Borsellino park, the pilgrimage of people carrying bouquets of flowers and tickets continues.