Giulia Tramontano, Mara Venier: “Impagnatiello a monster”. Then the apologies

“I didn’t want to be critical of Alessandro Impagnetiello’s family. If I made a mistake, I apologize to my mother”. Mara Venier, during the episode of Domenica In, returned to the words spoken at the beginning of the afternoon. Dedicating a thought to Giulia Tramontano, the presenter had referred to the interview given by Impagnatiello’s mother to La vita in Direct: “Madam, you did an interview in which you say ‘forgive me, because my son is a monster’. Yes , ma’am. Your son is a monster,” Venier initially said.

“I am close to both Giulia Tramontano’s family and her family – said Venier addressing the man’s mother -. Mrs. Sabrina, you are a victim and you are facing enormous pain. Seeing your interview tore me apart”. (images raiplay.it)