Giulia Tramontano, private funeral in Sant’Antimo. Thiago’s name is also on the posters. Bishop Spinillo: a martyr

In Sant’Antimo it is an emotional daywhich involves everyone. It is that of the celebration of the funeral of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old seven months pregnant killed with 37 stab wounds from boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello in the house that the two shared in Senago, in the Milanese area. The name of the child the girl was carrying, Thiago, was also added to the funeral posters posted in the town by will of the family. The color white predominates. The flowers that adorn the church are white, the t-shirts that many wear for the occasion with the girl’s face drawn on them are white, the balloons that people hold in their hands outside the place of worship are white and that will take off in ritual funeral concluded.

The white flowers, the shirts with the photo The funeral was set for 3 pm in the church of Santa Lucia. At the behest of the girl's family, privately. And this is why so many citizens arrived at the church well in advance, for a prayer and to leave a message, a written thought, a flower. Some people wore a white shirt with a photo of pregnant Giulia and the words "Giulia and Thiago will always be in our hearts" and, again, "Love Can't Hurt". On a building in front of the church, the banner with the inscription "Rip Giulia" was also displayed, the same one that Napoli ultras they showed last June 4 in Curva A of the Diego Armando Maradona stadium during Napoli's last league match against Sampdoria. The mayor of Sant'Antimo, Massimo Buonanno proclaimed the city mourning for the entire day today, Sunday 11 June, to "manifest in a tangible way the pain that has affected the entire citizenry".

The prelate: he carried life within himself “Julia can be indicated as a witness, a martyr,” he says the bishop of Aversa, Angelo Spinillo, who with the parish priest don Salvatore Coviello, presides over the funeral ceremony of Giulia Tramontano. “She is a witness because she carried life within her,” adds Spinillo, speaking to reporters before entering the church. In the face of so much violence “it can only be said that we have lost the ability to relate to life”. The funeral rite begins, those present follow with deep emotion but with great composure. There is so much emotion – the parish priest Salvatore Coviello recounts it at the end – when Giulia’s sister, Claudia reads a farewell letter. To greet Giulia but also Thiago, the unborn son. She was supposed to be born in a couple of months, a long-awaited moment in the family. A long applause and then the launch of hundreds of white balloons into the sky finally greets Giulia’s coffin as she leaves the church of Santa Lucia. Next to the coffin, for a short funeral procession, the family members tried by pain. Heartbreaking tears of mother Loredana. Alongside the banner of the Campania Region, those of the Municipality of Sant’Antimo and the Municipality of Senago are also displayed, represented by the mayor Magda Beretta. Two communities close in pain and united by the city’s mourning proclaimed for today.

The coffin in procession up to the parents’ house Before reaching the cemetery of San’Antimo, Giulia Tramontano’s coffin is carried in procession to the house where the young woman lived before moving to the North for work. Many people gather in front of the building where the Tramontano family lives; some have set up a small altar on a bench by placing a band of flowers and some candles. Giulia’s mother whispers “thank you” and then for Giulia there is a new, very long applause also from the many people looking out on the balconies. The hearse awaits her for the last journey to the cemetery.