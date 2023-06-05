Giulia Tramontano, the report of the “other woman” who framed Alessandro Impagnatiello: “She was waiting for me at the tram stop, I was scared”

She didn’t let him into the house. Because she was afraid. And after talking to Giulia Tramontano that Saturday afternoon, he was afraid for her too. Enough to invite her to sleep at her house. C., 23 years old, the Italian-English girl defined as Alessandro Impagnatiello’s “other girlfriend”, recounted her fearful days in front of the carabinieri in her second report. It’s Wednesday May 31st. That is, the day before the discovery of Giulia’s body. Her story starts right from the night between Saturday and Sunday: «Alessandro was apparently agitated. So much so that you look sweaty.” You don’t know it, but between 20 and 21 and 30 Impagnetiello has already stabbed Tramontano to death. And he made a first attempt to burn the body in the bathtub at home. Today, more details emerge from her confession.

The night of June 1st

First, he researched on the internet what effect fire might have on the material of the tank. In front of the magistrates she will later say to justify herself that Giulia had cut herself and he somehow “finished” her. The girl’s first testimony set out the details of Impagnetiello’s tactic to keep the two relationships going. Including the fake DNA test with which he tried to make his fellow barman believe that his son was not his. Instead at dinner time she stabbed her.

And then, pretending that she had moved away from home, she made the body disappear. He tried to convince her too. In a 9-minute video call in which the girl asked about Giulia and he first told her that she was sleeping in her room, then that she had gone to a friend’s, while in reality she was already dead. But the girl no longer trusted him. And so she started videotaping the conversation.

The latex gloves

It’s still. He photographs the blue latex gloves taken from work sticking out of his backpack. In the middle of the night «I started writing to Alessandro asking where Giulia was. On the other hand, he started asking me to see each other because he wanted to talk to me alone, without her. To put an end to this story.” Earlier he had also contacted Tramontano. But her answers didn’t convince her. They seemed to have been sent by someone else. This is why she tries the way of video calling.

“He answered the third. I asked where Giulia was. First she told me that she was sleeping. Then that she had gone to a friend’s.’ He urgently asks her for a meeting. She doesn’t fall for it. She wants to go home alone. Then she asks her colleague for a ride. «When I got home, I noticed Alessandro at the tram stop waiting for me. Then he started calling. Eventually he went up. But I spoke to him through the barred balcony window. He insisted on entering. But I didn’t want to because I was afraid.”

Alessandro Impagnetiello at the tram stop

In the end it is she who asks a friend for hospitality. «I was afraid because I didn’t know what happened to Giulia. And what Alessandro was capable of », she claims in the portion of the report published today by The print. At the beginning of their story, Impagnatiello, who was nicknamed “the filthy” at work, had told her that her story with Tramontano was over: «he told me that they had broken up between December and January. In my visits to Alessandro’s house in Senago there were no traces of his presence. No photos, no tricks.’ Then the shots found with her pregnant. And the second lie of the DNA test “in an envelope from the Sant’Agostino clinic”. She finds lipstick in Alessandro’s car. At that point she calls Giulia. They meet at the Armani Bamboo where Alessandro also works.

Son

«When Giulia left, she told me that Alessandro would never see her son and that she was only interested in the child and his health. She didn’t know if she would go back to her parents but she sure didn’t want to see him anymore. In any case, she would have gone back to Senago to talk to him and leave him », she still puts the girl in the minutes. At that point he proposes to go and sleep with her. But Giulia refuses. Meanwhile, the investigation continues. The barman confessed but in his version there are some elements that don’t add up. Tomorrow perhaps there will be the results of the analysis of the images from the cameras installed between Senago and Milan to verify his movements.

The attendance since June and the holiday in Ibiza

The 23-year-old tells the magistrates that the acquaintance with Impagnatiello began in June 2022. In December he had assured her that he had left his previous partner. In the same month she discovers she is pregnant. And she decides by mutual agreement with him to terminate her pregnancy. «When he told me that they had broken up in my visits to the house I could no longer find any make-up, toothbrush, bathrobe, signs of Giulia’s presence. There were no photos. Sometimes I noticed details like the hair straightener, but he told me that every now and then Giulia came back to take her things again », she has it recorded in the minutes.

Then in April the vacation without her: “He had left for Ibiza and told me he was alone but I understood that it was not like that”. At that point the 23-year-old recounts: “I peeked at his phone seeing that portrayed them in Ibiza, she was clearly pregnant. He noticed that I was looking at the photos and he snatched the phone from my hand and we had a half argument that I interrupted because of other people present ».

he accomplice

Checks are also being carried out on the telephone cells to which the cell phones of the people the barman contacted on the evening of the murder and in the following days were hooked up. To understand if he was helped to dispose of the body. The investigations coordinated by the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo and by the deputy Letizia Mannella and conducted by the carabinieri aim to reconstruct millimeter by millimeter what happened, in the belief that there was premeditation and cruelty, aggravating factors excluded by the judge who validated the detention and ordered the prison for the 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old has left the house that Impagnatiello also frequented. The Corriere della Sera reports that some witnesses saw people entering his house to take clothes and some commonly used objects. The girl may have gone abroad or to live with a friend. The investigators will resent her. Most likely during the week.

Impagnatiello’s confession

Further details also emerge about Impagnetiello’s confession. Talk about it today Courier. The verbalization begins at 7.30 on last Friday. There are seven pages of the report. With the carabinieri he qualifies as “manager of the Armani hotel bar”. On the web, a video shows him serving cocktails from behind the bar. He tells the magistrates that he killed due to the stress that the situation had created in him, even at work. Because his colleagues called him “filthy”. Before starting the prosecutor’s office he asks him if he wants a lawyer. Him: “I’m ready. Let’s get started, come on.” He starts quickly and speaks without pauses. He takes his time only when asked for details and times. Verbalization does not last long. Then the prison doors open wide.

