Giuseppe Toro is the new president of Ail – Sanità

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 27 – Giuseppe Toro was elected national president of AIL, the Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma by the new Board of Directors elected by the Shareholders’ Meeting on Saturday 24 June, after a year and a half presidency in an acting capacity. National Vice-Presidents Dr. Rosalba Barbieri, President of AIL Novara, and Dr. Giuseppe Navoni, President of AIL Brescia. “It is a great honor for me to take on the position of national president of the Italian association against leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma, which has been engaged throughout Italy for over 50 years in supporting hematological patients and their families, supporting scientific research and promoting progress of knowledge in the field of blood cancer. – declares Giuseppe Toro, National President of AIL – I will continue with dedication and sense of responsibility to honor the commitment of guiding AIL in its daily work of closeness to patients, caregivers and family members; in the constant support and concrete to Scientific Research in our country to improve the quality and life expectancy of haematological patients, through funding and scholarships, in strengthening the alliance with scientific societies, institutions and bodies operating in the hematological field; in continuous dialogue with the 83 provincial sections of AIL and the over 15,000 volunteers who work tirelessly in the area, and with our donors who always generously support our activities”. “I want to thank the new AIL Board of Directors – continues Toro – for the renewed trust that has been placed in me, committing myself to continue promoting and supporting scientific research, assisting patients in all phases of the disease with services suited to their needs, develop the support and assistance network that has made Ail a point of reference for Italian hematology and for all patients, and raise public awareness of the fight against blood cancer, to ensure that they are increasingly treatable”.



Giuseppe Toro is originally from Avola (Syracuse) but Palermo is his adopted city. Since 1997 he has been President of the AIL Palermo-Trapani section. Under his guidance, the Bone Marrow Transplant Center was built, capable of performing over 100 transplants a year, the Hematology Division of the “Cervello” hospital in Palermo was completed, the AIL accommodation houses to accommodate non-resident patients and family members, the home care service and the computerization of the Division of the Transfusion Center of the Volla Sofia – Cervello united hospitals.



(ANSA).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

