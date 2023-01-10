by Gianni Zuccheri

09 GEN – Dear Director,

right now, many people suffering from various diseases suffer the anguish deriving from the economic crisis, in addition to the various problems connected to their health condition. In particular, in some cases the patient finds himself having to bear costs also for tests and diagnostic procedures connected to a chronic, sometimes disabling, disease.

I would therefore like to draw attention to the damage caused by diabetes at the ocular level, with the need for constant and frequent checks to monitor high-risk conditions for vision functionality.

Currently, high-tech methods are available that allow superior results to previous more invasive instrumental examinations and less detailed in the expected response. I am referring, as an example, to the OCT examination of the region of the central retina, the macula, precisely the most precious for our eyesight, being the one that allows us the central visual acuity of precision (such as reading, driving, performing precision activities , etc.).

With the classic OCT and with the Angio OCT we evaluate conditions such as macular edema, tractions due to epiretinal membranes (Pucker), the multiple etiological aspects of Maculopathies, vascularizations, tumor neoformations and many others, much better documented than with fluorangiography (examination in place for several decades) without invasiveness and the danger of administering a contrast medium that this entails.

Unfortunately, all of this does not correspond to a context of ticket exemption updated with the times and technologies just mentioned: in fact, the majority of patients (those who do not have the exemption by age-income, or a few others), including Diabetics and those who have a maculopathy at risk of evolution are forced to suffer a very expensive ticket expense, especially because it is repeated several times for monitoring, after sessions of drug administration, retinal laser therapy or eye surgery. The answer we sometimes hear is a renunciation of the OCT examination, since the patient does not have the money to pay for it, thus verifying the prospect of a concrete risk of blindness.

Providing co-payment exemption to these patients should not be considered a socio-economic compassionate measure, but a safeguard for the public social security system from further increases in costs, dramatically induced by diseases that greatly disabling an essential function such as that of sight.

John Zuccheri

Ophthalmologist

09 January 2023

