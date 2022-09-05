Home Health Give your Apple Watch a whole new look! Once you understand how to use Clockology to customize the surface design, you can also set the retro “Pokémon Battle Screen”!
Health

Give your Apple Watch a whole new look! Once you understand how to use Clockology to customize the surface design, you can also set the retro “Pokémon Battle Screen”!

by admin
Give your Apple Watch a whole new look! Once you understand how to use Clockology to customize the surface design, you can also set the retro “Pokémon Battle Screen”!

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Step 3: Custom Surface Design

Open Clockology on your iPhone and start picking your favorite surface design! If you don’t like the several built-in surfaces in Clockology, you can try to design your own watch here, you can freely choose the background color, pointer color, pointer type, text font, text border…etc. After the design is complete, press the “lightning” icon on the screen to synchronize the designed surface to the Apple Watch.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Step 4: How to keep the watch face on Apple Watch forever

At present, as long as the same app is used on the Apple Watch for more than a period of time, the app will be stopped by the system.Therefore, if you want to keep the selected watch face displayed on the Apple Watch, you need to open the “Watch” app on the iPhone and enter [一般] > [喚醒螢幕], and change the setting of “Show previous app when the screen wakes up” to “Always”. That way, every time you turn on your Apple Watch, you’ll see a brand-new watch face you’ve carefully selected!

In addition to Clockology’s built-in or self-designed watch faces, you can also go to the “Clockology fans” Facebook community or “Clockology” fan page to see the watch faces designed and shared by other Apple Watch users for download! After selecting your favorite watch face, open it in Safari, and download it directly to your iPhone. You can replace your Apple Watch with a new style watch face through Clockology. You can only see this watch face when the app is opened. It is not a completely replacement wallpaper. .

See also  Google Pixel Watch real machine map exposure: very comfortable to wear – yqqlm

You may also like

We’re heading to war-torn Denmark to watch Gerda:...

The tasty food that lowers cholesterol: eat 1...

Podcast – Next Gen: new voices to vote

1047 Games is ending development on Splitgate

beware of cannoli for allergen risk – INRAN

Podcast – Next Gen: new voices to vote

at least ten injured – Corriere TV

The cycling race to help those with blood...

Casetify Mid-Autumn Festival Sale, 30% Off Selected iPhone...

“It is highly contagious, but not serious”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy