Step 3: Custom Surface Design

Open Clockology on your iPhone and start picking your favorite surface design! If you don’t like the several built-in surfaces in Clockology, you can try to design your own watch here, you can freely choose the background color, pointer color, pointer type, text font, text border…etc. After the design is complete, press the “lightning” icon on the screen to synchronize the designed surface to the Apple Watch.

Step 4: How to keep the watch face on Apple Watch forever

At present, as long as the same app is used on the Apple Watch for more than a period of time, the app will be stopped by the system.Therefore, if you want to keep the selected watch face displayed on the Apple Watch, you need to open the “Watch” app on the iPhone and enter [一般] > [喚醒螢幕], and change the setting of “Show previous app when the screen wakes up” to “Always”. That way, every time you turn on your Apple Watch, you’ll see a brand-new watch face you’ve carefully selected!

In addition to Clockology’s built-in or self-designed watch faces, you can also go to the “Clockology fans” Facebook community or “Clockology” fan page to see the watch faces designed and shared by other Apple Watch users for download! After selecting your favorite watch face, open it in Safari, and download it directly to your iPhone. You can replace your Apple Watch with a new style watch face through Clockology. You can only see this watch face when the app is opened. It is not a completely replacement wallpaper. .