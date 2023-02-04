Napoli in shock: Chiaiano said goodbye to Nunzia Giordano: the young mother died for a cancer. Nunzia was 27 years old and passed away last week, a few hours after giving birth to her second daughter Emanuela. The young woman, already mother of a 4-year-old girl, was diagnosed with cancer immediately after discovering her pregnancy. However, she didn’t give up and carried on with the same pregnancy. Aware of putting her own life in jeopardy, Nunzia wanted to give birth to her little daughter who, unfortunately, she was only able to hold in her arms for a few hours. In fact, after giving birth, the 27-year-old died of some complications that arose due to the disease she was fighting against.



Yesterday the whole neighborhood stopped to say a final farewell to this “courage mother” in the Parish of Santa Maria a Piazza. For her, there are still many messages also on social networks. “Protect your princesses” “We can’t stop Believing again.. My heart froze this morning Nunziaù Now only the memories remain Our afternoons spent together my friend There are no words. Give a lot of strength to your mum and your princesses RIP Mina wrote. Or, again, there is Maria’s message: “There are no words my heart broke as soon as I heard it I didn’t believe it. How can you accept something like this. Rip, always protect your beloved princesses”. “You can’t believe… we spoke for the new arrival’s wishes and now we have to say goodbye I will always want you bn Nunzia Antonio Reale you will always remain in our hearts and of those who knew you Rip my friend “, writes the friend Nunzia.