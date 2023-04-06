According to the preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2016, income of around 55.82 billion euros was offset by expenditure of around 55.41 billion euros. This means that income per insured person has risen by 4.3 percent and expenditure per insured person by 3.2 percent.

The current surplus development at the health insurance companies and the financial reserves available at the health fund form a solid starting point for the financial development of the statutory health insurance in 2016 and in the following years. A continued positive development in income can also be expected for 2016 as a whole, primarily due to the favorable economic situation. On the expenditure side, the moderate rates of change in the 1st quarter remained significantly lower than in the estimates forecast for 2016 as a whole.

For more information, see the press release dated June 21, 2016 (PDF, non-accessible, 327 KB) [PDF].