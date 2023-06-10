Home » Gladiator, six burned on the set of Ridley Scott’s film: what happened
After years of waiting, the sequel to the cult film Gladiator is being shot, but something went wrong while filming some scenes on the set in Morocco. An accident left at least six people with burns while filming action sequences. The six injured required immediate medical attention, while 4 of the burn victims were taken to hospital because their injuries were more serious.

None serious

This was announced by the Hollywood studio, Paramount Pictures, which issued a statement to the American press, which reports the testimony of a stuntman, none of the six injured would be in danger of life: “The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance for us and have stringent health and safety procedures in all of our productions,” a Paraomunt spokesperson said.

Main cast

None of the leading actors were involved in the accident, including Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen, which is why the filming of the film directed by Ridley Scott and which brought Russell Crowe to world fame continues. The release date hasn’t changed either, and it’s scheduled for international theatrical release on November 22, 2024.

