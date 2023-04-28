Glasses: do you know what centering is and why it is so important?

The choice of eyewear is conditioned by personal taste and characterizes one’s own style. The accessory frames the look and enhances the personality of the wearer, but in order not to make a mistake when buying, there are other elements that should not be underestimated. In fact, locate the frame that best suits us allows us first of all to see well e effectively correct vision defects.

How to choose the right glasses

The lenses must be chosen following the prescription of the ophthalmologist and it is essential that they are of quality. When you go to the optician there are then other parameters that are considered, such as the distance between the pupils and that between the eye and the lens, the height of vision, the inclination of the lenses, the shape and the technical characteristics of the frame. The optimal position of the glasses changes according to the shape of the face. It’s closer to the eyes for some people and more towards the tip of the nose for others. In any case, the frame must fit snugly around the nose and ears: its adjustment is essential to obtain a correct centering.

What is eyewear centering?

Our face is not perfectly symmetrical and this means that the two sides of the face are not equal, even if the small asymmetries are often imperceptible. For this reason it is imperative that theglasses always come custom adjusted. Centering the lenses in the frame is an operation that requires a millimeter precision: The center of the lens should be aligned with that of the pupil.

Why is centering important?

If the centering of the glasses is done wrong it can result tiring to put them on for more ore. You may experience visual disturbances and, consequently, headaches or postural problems. Incorrect placement can cause up to 40% loss of vision.

Artificial intelligence and avatars help us find the ideal frame

It is not easy to buy the perfect glasses, which are beautiful and functional at the same time. In some Zeiss partner optical centers there are technological devices innovativethought for make it easier for customers to choose. Modern digital centerers with a single click record all the details of the person’s facial anatomy. In this way the parameters are measured even more accurately, to ensure that the centering is accurate.

By creating an avatar of the face is also possible try out the different frames virtually and compare the models available in the virtual catalogue. Finding the right frame is easier thanks to an artificial intelligence algorithm: the system chooses the best ones for each individual by examining their particularities, including the shape of the face, the color of the skin, eyes and hair.

