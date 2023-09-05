Glasses insurance: when it’s worth taking out

glasses damage. If the visual aid breaks, all additional insurances in our test take effect. Whether they are really worth it depends on the individual case. © Juan Moyano / Stocksy United

Bent, twisted, stolen – special policies promise protection in the event of damage to glasses. But the offers differ greatly and should be carefully considered.

You can insure yourself for or against anything – and you can save yourself quite a few policies. But what about glasses insurance? Many opticians offer them when you buy a new pair of glasses. Stiftung Warentest took a close look at the supplementary glasses insurance policies offered by the chains Apollo, Brille.de, Eyes + More, Fielmann and Pro Optik. Are they worth it? And if so: for whom?

The insurance policies are all taken out when you buy them in the branch and at least partially cover financial damage to glasses. For example, when the varifocal glasses slip off your nose while stand-up paddling and sink into the murky water. Or when the reading glasses left on the next seat are broken by a careless fellow sitting down. For some, the protection also applies if the visual acuity changes by more than 0.5 dioptres.

